Repinski diverts 'protection money' from congregation to football club

News
Martin Repinski.
Martin Repinski. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Because the Riigikogu Finance Committee did not allow MP Martin Repinski to donate €25,000 to the Jõhvi Church of the Epiphany of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK), he diverted the sum to Jõhvi football club FC Phoenix.

The Riigikogu Finance Committee took out NGO Pamjat, representing supporters of the Narva tank monument, and the Jõhvi Church of the Epiphany of MPEÕK from among the recipients of so-called Riigikogu protection money. Repinski had earmarked €25,000 in so-called Riigikogu direct investments for the latter.

"Members of the committee found that allocating funds to these NGOs is not justified considering the current security situation," committee chair Aivar Kokk told ERR.

Repinski entered a new proposal containing two options last Friday. The first would allocate €8,000 for the Alutaguse Suusaklubi, €8,000 to feline shelter NGO Kassi Elu and €9,000 to the online school of NGO Arvutiklubi. Alternatively, the MP proposed €25,000 for Jõhvi football club FC Phoenix.

The committee supported the proposal to give the money to the football club.

Jõhvi FC Phoenix played in the North-East division of Estonia's II League last season.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

