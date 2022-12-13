Türi central square reconstruction postponed as 'protection money' withheld

News
Architectural design of the planned reconstruction of Türi town center.
Architectural design of the planned reconstruction of Türi town center. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

With the so-called "protection money" promised by Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) no longer set to reach Türi Municipality, planned work to construct a new central square in Türi and a bridge across the Väätsa lake has been put on hold.

However, rather than abandoning its plans to rebuild the town center, Türi will instead try to complete the work in stages.

In the run up to the 2023 Riigikogu elections, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets, had wanted to allocate €1.3 million in regional investment funds (so-called "protection money") to his home municipality of Türi.

However, Riigikogu's Finance Committee pulled the plug on that plan, as the investment falls outside the interior ministry's area of responsibility. Now, Türi Municipality has to decide whether to scrap the redevelopment plans, or find an alternative source of funding.

Mayor of Türi Municipality Kati Nõlvak, who is also a member of the SDE, admitted that she was aware of the Interior Minister's intention to allocate "protection money" to her municipality. However, she is in no hurry now to condemn her party colleague.

"At the end of the day, he did it very honestly, he did not conceal it," Nõlvak said. "The lists (of projects earmarked to receive "protection money" – ed.)  were very honest in stating to whom, to what extent and for what purpose (funds would be allocated)," she added.

In Nõlvak's view, the existing procedures to calculate the amount of support allocated to municipalities through the equalization fund is outdated. Due to rising energy costs, municipalities no longer have enough money left over for investments.

"Therefore, we urgently need more regional investments of this kind if we want Estonia to develop as a whole," said Nõlvak.

Pipi-Liis Siemann (Reform), leader of the opposition in Türi, considers Läänemets' behavior unethical, however, she does support the plans to rejuvenate the town center.

"Türi, like other municipalities, still has to ask for funds, which have been designated for projects. In my opinion, this is certainly not ethical," said Siemann.

Deputy mayor Elar Niglas (EKRE) said, that although the architectural competition to redesign the center of Türi had been successful and work could go ahead, the municipality could not afford to spend more than €3 million on the renovation project.

"Any additional funding would help speed up the implementation of this project," said Niglas. The municipality is certainly not in a position to build it entirely by itself. And that means there will be some delays to this project. However, the longer-term goal is certainly to get it done," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:20

Difficult road conditions Tuesday afternoon as more snow expected overnight

17:01

Paide hospital, 1,000 households briefly lose power Tuesday afternoon

16:45

Mayor: Saaremaa electricity network will not be fixed before Christmas

16:16

Kaupo Meiel: Jury members as the great hope of the Estonian people

16:14

Court hears PM Kaja Kallas' action against sworn lawyer Paul Keres

15:30

Estonia joins Eastern European states in protesting Macron remarks

15:15

Justice chancellor: 'Confusing' school vaccination bill needs to be changed

14:47

Türi central square reconstruction postponed as 'protection money' withheld

14:17

Aivar Hundimägi: Minister Järvan against enterprise support and rightly so

13:44

Tallinn continues snow-clearing effort after storm Birgit

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.12

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn Updated

12.12

Almost 7,000 households without power across Estonia, transport disrupted Updated

11.12

Storms, heavy snow forecast across Estonia on Monday

12.12

Transport Administration: Driving not recommended on Tuesday

12.12

Tallinn sideroads impassable, public transport running off schedule

12.12

Tallinn Airport still operating, airlines may decide to cancel flights Updated

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

12.12

Government approves Estonian language transition education bill

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: