Volunteers rescue 118 cats from Tabasalu breeding farm

News
A few of the 118 cats rescued from the unsanitary conditions.
A few of the 118 cats rescued from the unsanitary conditions. Source: ERR
News

Animal rescuers retrieved over 100 cats from harrowing conditions at a residence near Tallinn, ETV current affairs show "Rinvaade" reported Friday. The cats had likely been bred for sale.

The cats, all 118 of them, were taken from the home in Tabasalu by around 20 volunteers, across two buildings, where they shared living space with human beings in conditions which could only be described as appalling.

Liivi Kassihhin, one of those taking part, told "Ringvaade" that: "The footage that was taken on site speaks for itself," adding that dirt and stench were abundant.

Meili Kesamaa, another volunteer, added the owner had given their written assent to the animals' removal, but was afraid of the repercussions if the matter became public.

The cats were likely bred for sale, with the lower the price being, the better, so far as potential buyers were concerned.

The animals were transported to proper facilities, where they were treated for illnesses – most of them were suffering from parasite infestations, while those expecting kittens had these delivered via c-section.

While they were not starving as such, they had evidently not been cared for, Kesamaa added.

The original "Ringvaade" segment (in Estonian) is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Source: 'Ringvaade'

