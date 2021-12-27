Christmas food donations will last Tartu animal shelter for months

News
Some of the dog food bags donated to the Tartu animal shelter.
Some of the dog food bags donated to the Tartu animal shelter. Source: ERR
News

The Tartu animal shelter was very busy receiving donations before and during Christmas, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. Compared to last year, there were more donations and the animal shelter now has food saved up for a few months.

There are usually just a few cars at the animal shelter's parking lot, but there were many more during the holidays. Some people had come over to take in a new pet, others brought the shelter's residents food and toys.

"Since there happened to be many Golden Retrievers and I am from the Estonian Golden Retrievers Society, we thought we would bring some food and dog prizes left over from previous events. There are 10 4-kg bags, we hope that helps the dogs out a little," said Külli, a donator.

Tartu animal shelter project manager Kirke Roosaar said it is hard to put an exact number on how much food was donated, but she noted that it is likely in the tons. "Christmas is always a good time for us and we can manage for another few months. Since we have many dogs as of the end of this year, it has certainly been a big help," Roosaar said.

The Estonian Veterinary Students Association, which organized a donation drive for nine different shelters, also saw unexpected interest for donations. Their established goal of raising €600 was met by mid-December.

"There were many donations and we could not predict that people would be so interested in donating to the shelters. The internet helps a lot with gathering donations, we will certainly set higher goals next year," the association's spokesperson Elis-Anett Urbmets said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:37

Seven fireworks displays held across Tallinn on New Year's Eve

12:12

Drink driving figures fell in 2021

11:42

Tallinn to commission tramway extension analysis

11:25

Virologist: Moderna vaccine most effective booster dose

11:16

Finance ministry: 2021 budget deficit may be half original forecast

10:56

Christmas food donations will last Tartu animal shelter for months

10:53

Health Board: 245 hospitalized patients, 535 new cases, 7 deaths

10:25

Interest rising in coronavirus booster doses in Tartu

10:07

Study: Omicron not yet dominant coronavirus strain in Estonia

09:59

Kelly Sildaru receives second X-Games invite

09:42

Auditor general: Covid recommendations should reach government before news

09:19

Soaring electricity prices have increased interest for new power stations

08:54

Gallery: Unusual 'ice wall' appears on Peipsi järv shoreline

08:25

More than 1,500 Omicron variant cases confirmed in Estonia so far

26.12

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 433 new cases, 2 deaths

26.12

Free walk-in Covid rapid antigen testing provided in central Tallinn

26.12

Transport authority issues hazardous road conditions warning for Sunday

26.12

Lutheran church hosts Roman Catholic Christmas Mass

26.12

'Jõulutunnel' raises over €400,000 in Christmas Day donations

26.12

PPA unit on Lithuania-Belarus border: Situation is 'calm'

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 27

23.12

Russian ambassador: Russia will not attack neighbors in 2022

26.12

Free walk-in Covid rapid antigen testing provided in central Tallinn

25.12

Supreme Court throws out National Opera vaccination complaint

08:54

Gallery: Unusual 'ice wall' appears on Peipsi järv shoreline

26.12

Lutheran church hosts Roman Catholic Christmas Mass

26.12

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 433 new cases, 2 deaths

26.12

Transport authority issues hazardous road conditions warning for Sunday

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: