Christmas food donations will last Tartu animal shelter for months

The Tartu animal shelter was very busy receiving donations before and during Christmas, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. Compared to last year, there were more donations and the animal shelter now has food saved up for a few months.

There are usually just a few cars at the animal shelter's parking lot, but there were many more during the holidays. Some people had come over to take in a new pet, others brought the shelter's residents food and toys.

"Since there happened to be many Golden Retrievers and I am from the Estonian Golden Retrievers Society, we thought we would bring some food and dog prizes left over from previous events. There are 10 4-kg bags, we hope that helps the dogs out a little," said Külli, a donator.

Tartu animal shelter project manager Kirke Roosaar said it is hard to put an exact number on how much food was donated, but she noted that it is likely in the tons. "Christmas is always a good time for us and we can manage for another few months. Since we have many dogs as of the end of this year, it has certainly been a big help," Roosaar said.

The Estonian Veterinary Students Association, which organized a donation drive for nine different shelters, also saw unexpected interest for donations. Their established goal of raising €600 was met by mid-December.

"There were many donations and we could not predict that people would be so interested in donating to the shelters. The internet helps a lot with gathering donations, we will certainly set higher goals next year," the association's spokesperson Elis-Anett Urbmets said.

--

