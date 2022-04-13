LSM: Whale spotted in the Gulf of Riga

Screengrab of the video depicting what is thought to be a humpback whale, spotted in the Gulf of Riga last month.
Screengrab of the video depicting what is thought to be a humpback whale, spotted in the Gulf of Riga last month. Source: Signe Kajaka/lsm.lv
Video footage of a whale sighting in the Gulf of Riga has been made public.

The video, taken on March 26, shows what is thought to be the tail of a humpback whale, the English-language portal of public broadcaster LSM reports.

The sighting was captured by a member of the public on the beach at Ragaciems, just west of Riga, and confirmed by an expert.

Whales have been sighted before in the Baltic Sea in recent years, while a humpback carcass was found near the port of Skulte, also in the Gulf of Riga, in 2006, LSM reports.

