Video: Moose spotted running along central Narva thoroughfare

A moose was spotted, and also filmed, trotting through the center of the eastern Estonian town of Narva Tuesday morning.

Video first posted on ERR's Russian-language portal Tuesday morning and taken from a moving vehicle shows the animal, either an adult female or an older juvenile, making its way first along the sidewalk. The moose then crosess on to the actual road, Aleksander Puškini street in central Narva. The entire episode can be viewed above.

Moose, in Europe also known as elk, numbered over 12,000 in Estonia as of 2015, according to the state forestry commission, the RMK. Due to the heavily forested nature of Estonia they are often found close to, or in this case inside, larger population centers, including Tallinn.

On average, an adult moose stands 1.4–2.1 m in height.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

