Fox and bear take stroll together on quiet northern Estonian road

A fox and a bear were snapped together in an unusual juxtaposition close to the port town of Loksa, Harju County.

Jevgni Butsi, a regular reader of ERR's Russian-language portal took the photo while out cycling on a deserted road in the area and sent it in to the editor, after seeing both animals walking along the road in tandem and apparently without mishap.

While once a Soviet-era naval town, Loksa is also enveloped by the Lahemaa national park and is in a heavily-forested area.

What prompted the ursine-vulpine interface and what its outcome was, has not been reported.

