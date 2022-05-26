Fox and bear take stroll together on quiet northern Estonian road

The fox and bear spotted on the road near Loksa.
The fox and bear spotted on the road near Loksa. Source: Jevgeni Butsi
A fox and a bear were snapped together in an unusual juxtaposition close to the port town of Loksa, Harju County.

Jevgni Butsi, a regular reader of ERR's Russian-language portal took the photo while out cycling on a deserted road in the area and sent it in to the editor, after seeing both animals walking along the road in tandem and apparently without mishap.

While once a Soviet-era naval town, Loksa is also enveloped by the Lahemaa national park and is in a heavily-forested area.

What prompted the ursine-vulpine interface and what its outcome was, has not been reported.

