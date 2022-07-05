Walrus spotted on Latvian beach

News
The walrus spotted at Liepaja, Latvia, early on Monday, July 4 2022.
The walrus spotted at Liepaja, Latvia, early on Monday, July 4 2022. Source: Dana Domareva/Facebook
News

A walrus was spotted on a Latvian beach in the early hours of the morning, the first time the species has been seen in that country and one of only a few sightings in the Baltic as a whole.

The specimen was spotted at around 3 a.m. on Monday on a beach at Liepaja, on the Courland coast around 200km west of Riga and 50km north of the Lithuanian border, and was photographed and filmed, LSM reports (link in Latvian).

Valis Pilats, mammal expert at Latvia's nature conservation board, said this is the first recorded instance of a walrus appearing on the Latvian coast.

Pilats said: "The natural habitat of walruses is cold and icy waters. This means the Baltic Sea is not suitable for the species, as there are no large shells, shrimps, soft corals, sea cucumbers and other species typical of the northern seas suitable for it to eat here. It seems that the walrus is fatigued and hungry by now."

Walruses can also present a danger to humans if approached, meaning the Latvian authorities are urging people not to approach the stranded animal, which has since moved on, it is reported.

The walrus, or Odobenus Rosmarus, in the case of the Atlantic subspecies – the Pacific sub-species is O. r. divergens) is an endangered animal according to the international red book  and its natural habitat is the Arctic Ocean and environs. It is not generally found even in such northerly locations as Iceland and mainland Norway, and is only extant in Canada, Greenland, the Russian Federation, Svalbard and Jan Mayen and Alaska, though vagrant or uncertain incidences have been reported in the Baltic in the past, as well as in countries with North Atlantic coastlines such as the U.K., the U.S. states of Maine and Massachusetts, and even as far south as Spain.

A walrus was spotted last month off the Baltic coast of Germany and subsequently off the coast of Poland – the sighting may well be of the same animal as was seen in Liepaja, which some experts say may be a young female.

Latvia's conservation board has asked members of the public to report any further sightings and naturally the same would apply in Estonia, in which case the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) should be contacted on 662 5999, or the general state helpline on 1247 (The Estonian term for walrus is "Morsk").

Walruses can remain under water for up to 30 minutes without needing to take a breath, while their insulating blubber is up to 15cm in thickness. The famous tusks, used variously for display, in attacking prey, in fighting with other walruses and even in maneuvering on icy slopes, can grow up to a meter in length.

In many areas where they are extant, the species is overhunted, almost to the point of extinction, LSM reports.

The walrus is not the only recent sighting of an unusual animal off the Latvian coast - in April, a whale was spotted and photographed swimming off the Gulf of Riga.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:33

Tallinn city official detained on suspicion of bribery

15:15

Study: Estonia could withdraw from unanimity voting in EU foreign policy

14:43

Statistics: Almost a quarter of dwellings unoccupied, census data shows

14:01

Estonia signs joint statement calling for Russian and Belarusian sports ban

13:33

Foreign Minister: Role of Estonian honorary consuls increasingly important

12:47

Experts: Russia currently not strong enough to close the 'Suwalki gap'

12:07

President's official website hit by major cyber attack on Saturday

11:52

Pärnu Music Festival brings over 200 musicians to Estonia's summer capital

11:22

Coalition talks Monday focused on electricity price solutions

10:45

Expert criticizes state integration program for Russian-speaking children

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.07

President Karis: Prime Minister's NATO comments 'unnecessary'

01.07

Estonia's annual inflation rises to 22 percent, highest in Eurozone

04.07

Renewables and repairs cause electricity prices of close to zero overnight

08:48

Walrus spotted on Latvian beach

12:47

Experts: Russia currently not strong enough to close the 'Suwalki gap'

03.07

Estonian Navy to be substantially expanded in coming years

04.07

Gallery: The Estonian House in Stockholm gives 4 iconic artworks to Estonia

04.07

Sanctions continuing to create logistical headaches at border

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: