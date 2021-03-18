AK: Past year has at least been good to Saaremaa's ringed seal population ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ringed seal on Saarema shoreline. Source: ERR
News

Despite the past year maybe not being a vintage one on terra firma, Saaremaa's ringed seal population has had a much better time of it, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday night, with more births than in previous years.

Seal expert Mart Jüssi told AK that the successful breeding season so far this spring was most likely the result of a greater amount of sea ice than in recent, milder winters (when the reverse had been the case - ed.).

Jüssi, who has been studying the animals for 30 years, said: "It seems that a large proportion of them took to the ice to give birth, while those who were too late did not find sufficient space on the ice."

"This has been such a very confusing year, but the observations fit well with what we already know about seals. We could but guess what they do, and it was was good to see it."

Those observations are helped by a seal camera rigged up near colonies, though this is sometimes hampered by seals chewing through vital cables, as has happened more than once recently.

Expectant mother seals often migrate from as far away as the Baltic coasts of Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Germany and Lithuania, Jüssi said, which gives further credence to the claim that Saaremaa's coast is an optimum birthing location.

At the same time, Jüssi said, many animals will remain in place through summer, with numbers likely to be in the thousands.

"We found 3,500 one time a few years ago," Jüssi said.

Continued problems with the camera cable may mean this stays shrouded in mystery – once fixed, returning workmen said they found the cable had already been tampered with by the privacy-seeking Phocidae.

The AK segment (in Estonian) is here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:38

Merike Saks appointed new finance ministry secretary general

19:06

MP asks Ratas to return EU flags to Riigikogu's White Hall

18:49

Portal: Court rejects wrestler prohibited substance ban appeal

18:14

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Cassandra from Canada

17:49

Minister: Estonia to exit virus restrictions step by step

17:32

AK: Past year has at least been good to Saaremaa's ringed seal population

16:51

People's contact information to be used to send eesti.ee notifications

16:35

Estonia receives smallest vaccine delivery for six weeks

16:10

Government confirms Küllike Jürimäe Estonia's ECJ candidate

15:36

Eero Epner: I, Claudius

15:09

Kallas: Estonia should be at core of EU common decision making

14:41

Over 121,000 people want to exit pension scheme second pillar

14:09

Estonia Explained podcast: 'The Curious Case of Gentrification'

13:36

Government extends alcohol sales ban until end of April

13:14

First for Estonian art as UK's Tate collection acquires Anu Põder work

12:42

'Highway art' installation takes the mall to the forest

12:16

AK: No giving blood within a month of getting AstraZeneca vaccine

11:46

AK: Statistics show coronavirus may be third-highest cause of death

11:36

Gallery: Riigikogu members elect new speaker and chairmen

11:23

Old-age pensions to rise 1.6 percent through indexation

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: