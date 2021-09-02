Hunters nearly fulfill bear culling quota in first month of season

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Brown bear (photo is illustrative). Source: Robert Balog/Pixabay
News

Hunters in Estonia have nearly met their seasonal quota by slaughtering 72 brown bears since the beginning of August.

The culling season runs the three months from August to October.

Hunters are permitted to kill up to 82 individual bears for the bulk of the season, while the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) may announce a further allowance depending on bear activity.

The limit has already been reached In Ida-Viru, Järva, Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru, Pärnu. Põlva, Tartu, and Võru counties, BNS reports.

In Hajru County, five bears have been killed, leaving a quota of two remaining, while in Viljandi County the respective figures are three and four.

In Rapla County, three bears have been killed out of a quota of five, and in Valga County, one bear has been killed from a quota of three.

In Lääne County, the quota of one bear culling has yet to be fulfilled.

No limits have been set so far on Estonia's two largest islands, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, though BNS reports one bear has been killed on the latter island.

The number of bears in Estonia has risen slightly to 1,000, from around 950 last year.

Hunters slaughtered 93 bears last hunting season, which was the permitted quota.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:00

Hunters nearly fulfill bear culling quota in first month of season

19:48

August 2021 rainier, less sunny than average

19:12

SDE leader to run in Tallinn, has to re-register residence address

18:42

Defense ministry undersecretary resigns

18:11

Errors in Estonia's state budget caused by rushing

17:40

Kallas: Overview shows most people adhere to COVID-19 control measures

17:03

Prosecutor's office sends Seredenko case to court

16:36

LRT: Lukashenko denies interest in Baltic states

16:02

Estonian diplomat leading EU's embassy in Somalia

15:30

Regional daily Lääne Elu Editor-in-chief Kaire Reiljan joins press council

15:23

Hospital chief standing in Tallinn local elections for Center Party

14:53

Pensionikeskus starts making second pillar fund payouts

14:32

Eesti Laul 2022 open for entries

13:53

Estonia puiestee partially closed to traffic this weekend

13:23

As soon as partner is found Estonia ferry wreck investigation continues

12:47

National museum looking for new director to replace Alar Karis

12:14

Industrial production grew by 10 percent on year in July

11:43

National volleyball team loses to Latvia in Eurovolley 2021 opening match

11:12

PPA to make vaccination mandatory for staff

11:04

Health Board: 131 hospitalized patients, 474 new covid cases

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

01.09

Survey: HIV cases have stabilized at high level in Estonia

31.08

Alar Karis elected President of Estonia

01.09

Finland and Estonia create network of hiking areas

11:04

Health Board: 131 hospitalized patients, 474 new covid cases

01.09

Kersti Kaljulaid: I will continue in public life post-presidency

01.09

Pharmacies launch coronavirus rapid testing service

01.09

Video: Alar Karis as a country musician

30.08

Who is Estonia's next president Alar Karis?

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: