Family on daytrip captures wolf cub litter on film

A family on a visit to Soomaa National Park in southwestern Estonia on Sunday had a rare chance encounter with some wolf cubs, daily Postimees reports.

The family were traveling by car on a gravel road near the village of Tipu, Viljandi County, Postimees said (link in Estonian), when the half-dozen cubs hove into view, and which they were able to capture on film (see clip below).

The Estonian Hunters' Society (EJS) noted that: "According to Marko Tetsmann, a long-term Tipu resident, wolves have often been seen in the vicinity of Päästala farm, and the adjacent Mardu and Nurga farms, but such footage the experienced hunter Tetsmann had never set eyes on before."

The car's occupants said the cubs stayed on the road ahead of them for almost five minutes, while meanwhile an adult wolf kept its distance in a hayfield.

The adult was most likely the cubs' mother, the EJS says.

The full Postimees article (in Estonian) is here.

--

