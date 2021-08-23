Pärnu hosts deer decoy competition

While decoys might of late have been something reserved in Estonia primarily for presidential elections, Sunday saw the southwestern city of Pärnu host a competition whose winner would go through to the European championships via a contest focused on the rather unusual sounding instruments used by hunters to attract stag.

Competitors were judged on how well they wielded a deer decoy, a blown instrument similar to a duck decoy but which mimics the call of a doe, Andres Lillemäe, deputy chief of the Estonian Hunters' Association (Eesti jahimeeste selts) told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Sunday.

He said: "The tradition of deer decoy is centuries old, and the goal is that since a hunt using bows was used to sneak within range, it was difficult to attract a bull deer close to you," said Lillemäe.

A total of four entrants took part in the event, itself a part of Pärnu's forest day (Metsapäev) though, AK reported, some spectators did not quite comprehend what they were witnessing.

The jury picked 18-year-old Mait Mägi, a member of the Pühaste hunting club, who has been practicing deer decoy for almost two years, as winner.

Other events on Sunday included tree climbing and other forestry activities and competitions.

The original AK segment (in Estonian) is in the video link below.

