President starts two-week official work term in Pärnu

President Kersti Kaljulaid is working from the southwest Estonian city of Pärnu from Tuesday, in a two-week stint which is part of a tradition for her for basing herself in provincial Estonia for a fortnight each year.

This makes Pärnu, more usually the summer capital of Estonia, the official seat of the Head of State for the next two weeks, and will be accompanied by activities involving schools, local businesses and politicians and others.

With a population of a little over 84,000 in a land area larger than Harju County, Pärnu County is one of the more sparsely populated regions of Estonia and is also home to one of the country's five national parks, Soomaa; the president will visit all six rural municipalities (Estonian: Vald) during that time, as well as Pärnu city municipality, and follows a welcome ceremony at 11.00 a.m. Tuesday in Pärnu town center.

At 6.30 p.m. Tuesday, the president will also take part in one of her most well-known hobbies, cycling, with a ride along the Jaansoni trail which follows the Pärnu River, which local residents are also invited to join.

Visits to the Pernova nature building and the Raja kindergarten, as well as a meeting with Pärnu city council are also planned, are also on the itinerary early on.

The president will visit Lääneranna and Saarde rural municipalities, as well as Soomaa, this week.

Last year's presidential out-of-Tallinn working period was in southeastern Estonia; the previous year, it was Narva's turn for the honor.

The rationale of the working trips is getting to know local people and organizations and highlight their good work.

The president will be based in a hotel in Pärnu city, along with staff members usually working at Kadriorg.

The working trip lasts until September 25.

