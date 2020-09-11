President meets finance minister Martin Helme at Kadriorg

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) on Friday, to discuss the ongoing state budget plans for 2021 and ahead of the Riigikogu's fall session, which starts on Monday.

"The Riigikogu will start its autumn session next Monday and the political season will then gain momentum, so I am meeting with the leaders of all parliamentary parties in the near future. I first asked Martin Helme, Minister of Finance and chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia, to Kadriorg," the president said.

The state budget, the subject of a two-day cabinet meeting at Sagadi manor Wednesday and Thursday, was on the table at Friday's Kadriorg meeting, as well as EKRE's plans and positions of various issues, including social ones.

"It's probably no secret that on many values issues, such as the equal treatment of people, the relationship between political goals and the freedoms and rights of each individual, the role of the press as a cornerstone of democracy or any other issue, we have differing views," the president said.

"However, I'm always of a mind that it is important to keep up mutual communication," she added.

Issues the pair differ on would include the question of same-sex marriage, which Martin Helme's party wishes to put up for a referendum on whether to define marriage in the constitution, as between one man and one woman. If the referendum were to go ahead, it would take place concurrently with the local elections in autumn 2021, as things stand.

Next up for the trip to Kadriorg is Reform leader Kaja Kallas, and Social Democratic Party (SDE) leader Indrek Saar.

Both parties are in opposition; their meetings are also scheduled for Friday.