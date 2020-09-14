Gallery: Riigikogu gathers for first sitting of autumn session

The Riigikogu convened for the first time after the summer recess for the opening sitting of the autumn session on Monday afternoon.

Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and President Kersti Kaljulaid addressed the members of parliament in the Riigikogu.

Topics for discussion in the coming include the budget, plans to dissolve the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee and the Ministry of the Interior's bill to restrict the rights of citizens of non-EU countries who wish to study or work in Estonia.

The Riigikogu is the parliament of Estonia. It has 101 members which are elected at general elections for a term of four years.

The Riigikogu passes laws and resolutions, exercises parliamentary supervision and ratifies international agreements.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!