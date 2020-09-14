Riigikogu autumn session starts on Monday

The opening session of the Riigikogu's autumn sitting will take place on Monday at 3 p.m.

Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and President Kersti Kaljulaid will address the members of parliament in the Riigikogu.

The members will then approve the agenda for the next working week.

Topics for discussion in the coming months include the budget, plans to dissolve the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee and the Ministry of the Interior's bill to restrict the rights of citizens of non-EU countries who wish to study or work in Estonia.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise also considers it necessary to discuss the plastic tax planned in Europe in the Riigikogu.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast on ERR at 3 p.m. in Estonian. It can be viewed here.

The Riigikogu is the parliament of Estonia. It has 101 members which are elected at general elections for a term of four years.

The Riigikogu passes laws and resolutions, exercises parliamentary supervision and ratifies international agreements.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!