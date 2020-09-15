news

First Riigikogu sitting of fall lasts a little over a minute ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE, foreground), deputy speaker Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) at Monday's opening of parliament.
Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE, foreground), deputy speaker Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) at Monday's opening of parliament. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The debut session of the Riigikogu's autumn term lasted a total of one minute and 14 seconds Tuesday, as no MPs expressed a desire to submit any bills or ask any questions.

The Riigikogu was officially opened by President Kersti Kaljulaid Monday, following the summer recess which began in mid-June.

80 MPs turned out for the first working day, out of a total of 101, according to an attendance check.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there are no items on the agenda of today's sitting. [You are free to engage in] Independent work. Thank you. This is the end of the sitting. Until tomorrow," deputy speaker and Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder said, in wrapping up proceedings.

Eight Riigikogu committee meetings are taking place Tuesday, however.

There are five parties represented at the Riigikogu, the three coalition parties: Center, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, who between them have 56 seats, and the opposition Reform and Social Democratic Party (SDE) who have 44 seats. The remaining seat is held by Raimond Kaljulaid, who sits with the SDE faction and is in opposition.

Seating arrangements are alphabetical, with a few extra seats, popularly known as "window seats" and generally reserved for MPs who leave their Riigikogu party groups or the party itself.

Government ministers do not sit in the Riigikogu, though regularly appear there for questioning.

"Extraordinary" Riigikogu sessions can be called during summer recess or during other breaks, which happened at least once this summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:22

Weather service issues severe storm warning for Thursday

18:36

LHV Group's net earnings decline to €4.3 million in August

17:51

Tartu brings in €124.7 million fiscal receipts January- August

17:11

First Riigikogu sitting of fall lasts a little over a minute

16:31

Reform Party considering vote of no confidence against Martin Helme

16:02

Latvia, Lithuania race ahead in bid to attract Belarusian IT companies

15:36

President starts two-week official work term in Pärnu

15:27

Latvia reduces COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days

14:55

Drivers involved in five separate deer road strikes in one night

14:24

Kaja Kallas on new political season: Many battles ahead

14:01

E-residency managing director steps down, moves to private sector

13:24

Strawberry growers still waiting for information on loss compensation

13:02

SEB sees 40 percent fall in loan grace periods issued since early summer

12:33

Minister recommends reconsidering Foreign Service Act

11:53

President: Russia is dangerous because it realizes time is running out

11:43

New draft regulation would make it easier to change gender Updated

11:27

Tartu bans city center heavy truck traffic

10:44

Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:27

New ministry website outlines military development post-independence

09:49

Ministry submits bill aimed at boosting rural pharmacy service provision

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: