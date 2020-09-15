First Riigikogu sitting of fall lasts a little over a minute

The debut session of the Riigikogu's autumn term lasted a total of one minute and 14 seconds Tuesday, as no MPs expressed a desire to submit any bills or ask any questions.

The Riigikogu was officially opened by President Kersti Kaljulaid Monday, following the summer recess which began in mid-June.

80 MPs turned out for the first working day, out of a total of 101, according to an attendance check.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there are no items on the agenda of today's sitting. [You are free to engage in] Independent work. Thank you. This is the end of the sitting. Until tomorrow," deputy speaker and Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder said, in wrapping up proceedings.

Eight Riigikogu committee meetings are taking place Tuesday, however.

There are five parties represented at the Riigikogu, the three coalition parties: Center, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, who between them have 56 seats, and the opposition Reform and Social Democratic Party (SDE) who have 44 seats. The remaining seat is held by Raimond Kaljulaid, who sits with the SDE faction and is in opposition.

Seating arrangements are alphabetical, with a few extra seats, popularly known as "window seats" and generally reserved for MPs who leave their Riigikogu party groups or the party itself.

Government ministers do not sit in the Riigikogu, though regularly appear there for questioning.

"Extraordinary" Riigikogu sessions can be called during summer recess or during other breaks, which happened at least once this summer.

