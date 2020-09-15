Reform Party considering vote of no confidence against Martin Helme

Kaja Kallas, chairman of the Reform Party, said that the possible drafting of a vote of no confidence in Minister of Finance Martin Helme over his hiring of a U.S. law firm will become clear on Wednesday.

Kallas told ERR the Reform Party has not had the opportunity to directly question Helme, and this will be done during the Riigikogu's question time. She said the party will not work on the text of the motion before that.

However, Kallas told Delfi on Monday that their material against Helme has been gathered.

Kallas said the problem is that the minister of finance has opposed the recommendations of the Foreign Intelligence Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and hired a U.S. lawyer Louis Freeh to represent Estonia, who has connections with the Kremlin and Russian money launderers.

"Why does the Prime Minister trust the Minister of Finance, who has been repeatedly lied, rather than the Foreign Intelligence Agency?" Kallas asked rhetorically.

She believes, the answer is clear: Helme is the weight of the coalition and the government is kept together at all costs. "Even if the price is to make decisions that are very harmful to Estonia or to put Estonia's interests in the background."

Louis Freeh, former FBI director and leader of the American law firm Freeh, Sporkin & Sullivan - was hired to provide legal services to the Estonian state in international money laundering investigations.

A United States Senate report revealed he has had several contacts with Russian authorities and a company involved with money laundering.

On July 3, finance minister Martin Helme entered into an agreement with U.S. law firm Freeh, Sporkin & Sullivan LLP to provide legal services to the Estonian state in international money laundering investigations.

Helme said at a press conference the fee for the contract with the law firm is €3 million for two years. The terms of the agreement have not been made public.

