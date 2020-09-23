SDE join Reform Party's motion of no confidence against finance minister

news

SDE chairman Indrek Saar and Reform Party chairman Kaja Kallas on ETV's
SDE chairman Indrek Saar and Reform Party chairman Kaja Kallas on ETV's "Esimene stuudio". Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) faction of the Riigikogu has said it will join the Reform Party in a motion of no confidence against Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) on Wednesday.

The motion will be submitted on Wednesday before the general sitting of the Riigikogu.

According to the SDE, the entire faction believes Helme cannot continue as a minister because he has repeatedly lied, severely damaged Estonia's interests and endangered national security. The signing of an agreement with Freeh, Sporkin & Sullivan LLP and Louis Freeh is another reason.

"Minister Helme has a habit of interfering vigorously in the affairs of other ministers, be it the Aidu wind farm, the administration of the Minister of Social Affairs or the development of Estonia's defense capabilities. It is important that all parties understand the obligation to explain Martin Helme's real interest in such behavior," said SDE member Katri Raik.

Party chairman Indrek Saar said: "Minister Martin Helme's lies and deeds show that favoring his own and ignoring transparent governance is a recurring pattern."

Chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas remained vague when talking to ERR on Tuesday and did not confirm that a motion of censure would be submitted on Wednesday. 

She said the text of the motion will be issued when it is ready. Kallas said it had not been possible to talk to coalition members about whether any of them are willing to join the motion. 

Editor: Helen Wright

