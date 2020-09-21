news

Reform starts collecting signatures for no-confidence motion against Helme ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The opposition Reform Party has decided to draw up a text to express no confidence in Estonian Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE).

The motion was already weighed last week; however, the opposition gave Helme a chance to clarify his positions at a joint sitting of the state budget control and anti-corruption select committees of the Estonian parliament on Monday.

Leader of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas said that Helme failed to refute doubts surrounding the minister hiring Louis Freeh's law firm Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan.

"We have begun drafting a motion of no confidence and collecting signatures to the motion," Kallas said.

"It is important for us that Martin Helme, who in our opinion is causing great damage to the Estonian state, should stop causing said damage; thus we are doing it at the earliest opportunity," Kallas said when asked when the motion would be filed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:15

Reform starts collecting signatures for no-confidence motion against Helme

21:10

NATO air force exercise kicks off in Baltic skies

18:47

Estonia seeking to reduce CO2 emissions by 38 percent by 2035

18:19

Estonian and Finnish population registry data moves to X-Road platform

17:55

Tallinn Jewish School opens first class taught in Estonian language

17:14

Video: Nõmme Kalju sets Estonian record for fastest substitution

16:47

Testing to be carried out on all residents at Lääne County care home

16:22

Tweeting machine installed in National Library in Tallinn

15:58

Documentary to be made about controversial writer Vaino Vahing's diaries

15:46

Kadai: Health Board needs more resources for 'coronavirus detectives'

15:29

Cagliari draws with Sassuolo in Serie A opener, Klavan suffers injury

15:27

Two Esiliiga football matches postponed due to positive tests

15:25

Justice chancellor: Survey cannot be carried out instead of referendum

14:55

Ruhnu island municipality seeks state funding for new fueling station

14:51

Gallery: Louis Freeh attends Riigikogu special committee meeting

14:33

Helme: Referendum on marriage reform can also be carried out by survey

14:21

President appoints new ambassador to Finland

13:56

Gallery: Lasnamäe's Pae Park cleared during World Cleanup Day

13:47

Social affairs minister: Government to discuss losing flight restrictions

13:27

Travel to Finland only allowed for work starting September 28

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: