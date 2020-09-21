Reform starts collecting signatures for no-confidence motion against Helme

The opposition Reform Party has decided to draw up a text to express no confidence in Estonian Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE).

The motion was already weighed last week; however, the opposition gave Helme a chance to clarify his positions at a joint sitting of the state budget control and anti-corruption select committees of the Estonian parliament on Monday.

Leader of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas said that Helme failed to refute doubts surrounding the minister hiring Louis Freeh's law firm Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan.

"We have begun drafting a motion of no confidence and collecting signatures to the motion," Kallas said.

"It is important for us that Martin Helme, who in our opinion is causing great damage to the Estonian state, should stop causing said damage; thus we are doing it at the earliest opportunity," Kallas said when asked when the motion would be filed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!