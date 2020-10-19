Janek Mäggi: Reform has not managed to put its foot down

The Reform Party has not managed to make others take it seriously following [Minister of the Interior] Mart Helmes' utterances or to demonstrate they are capable of being part of an alternative government, public relations manager and former politician Janek Mäggi told the "Terevisioon" morning show.

Mäggi explained that it seems Reform has failed to capitalize on the scandal.

"I for one cannot understand why the head of [opposition leader] the Reform Party takes to the press to call for Mart Helme's resignation. What she should do is go to Jüri Ratas or Martin Helme or Helir-Valdor Seeder and propose a new government," Mäggi said.

He added that Reform has failed to do that, which in turn demonstrates that the powers that be are doing a better job representing the people in what is representative democracy.

Janek Mäggi served as public administration minister from May 2, 2018 until April 29, 2019 and has been a member of the ruling Center Party since April 30, 2018.

