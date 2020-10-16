Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has condemned Interior Minister Mart Helme's comments to a journalist from Deutsche Welle; Ratas said that the values which the Center Party and Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) agreed upon in their coalition agreement exclude intolerance of gay people.

Deutsche Welle's interview, published on Friday (link in Russian), discussed the forthcoming marriage referendum, proposed by EKRE, which will ask if marriage should be defined in the constitution between one man and one woman and Helme's attitude towards LGBT+ people.

Helme said he looked at gay people in an "unfriendly manner" and told them to go to Sweden but denied he is homophobic.

"Dear Mart! I've read that you told a journalist of Deutsche Welle that you do not look politely upon some Estonian people or perhaps even do so unkindly on the basis of their sexual orientation," Ratas write on social media on Friday. "The Center Party formed a coalition in which it agreed upon different values."

Ratas said that Center's values are guided by the Constitution, which provides that all people of Estonia are equal before the law and cannot be discriminated against. Likewise forbidden by law is incitement to discrimination or hatred.

"The Republic of Estonia does not assess any Estonian people on the basis of their sexual orientation, and it cannot affect our state's or government's attitude towards them," the prime minister wrote.

"The Center Party's values have been listed in the coalition agreement, which we have jointly signed. We have agreed to represent all people of Estonia and promote a caring and tolerant society in which its members feel safe. Together, we have promised to condemn all divisive rhetoric. Taking all of this into consideration, your replies to the journalist are unambiguously deplorable," Ratas said.

The prime minister said that it is the duty of members of the government to work towards improving the lives of Estonian people every day so that the Estonian people, culture, language and state should last throughout the ages.

"This is not achieved with harsh words or unfriendliness but with understanding, cooperation and kindness," he said.

When asked by a journalist of Deutsche Welle if gay people have mounted an offensive and are about to flood Estonia, Helme said they would do well to run away to Sweden.

"They can run to Sweden. They'll have everything there, and they'll be looked upon more politely by everyone," Helme said.

"Do you look at them impolitely?" the journalist from Deutsche Welle asked Helme.

"I indeed look at them in an unfriendly manner," the minister said.

"Nowadays, this is called homophobia," the journalist said.

"It's not homophobia. I'd argue that the people who claim that our referendum is unnecessary are heterophobes. They are barging into the beds of heterosexual people. It is them barging in on us, not the other way around. If they can disseminate their propaganda, we can counter it with different propaganda," Helme said.

Leader of Reform Party: Interior minister's comments harmful to Estonia's reputation

Kaja Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Leader of the opposition Reform Party Kaja Kallas said that the interview given to Deutsche Welle by Minister of the Interior and leader of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Mart Helme is harmful to Estonia's reputation.

"Mart Helme's utterances to Deutsche Welle are another example of why EKRE should never have been included in the government. Intolerance, lies and causing harm to Estonia's reputation is all the current coalition is capable of," Kallas said.

"The moment the Center Party invited EKRE into the coalition, it subscribed to EKRE's values. The prime minister is free to forever go on citing the coalition agreement in his tragicomic manner, promising to deliver a coherent society. This text and the word of the prime minister lost all meaning a long time ago. Another week, another scandal, another hollow apology by Jüri Ratas," Kallas said.

"We've all known for a long time that Mart Helme is not fit to be a minister. What no one comprehends, however, is how the prime minister fails to see the bigger picture and understand the extent of the damage caused to Estonia. I don't think that any premier would actually want a morally ruined Estonia, exhausted from its own intolerance, to be their legacy," she added.

"The weekend is a good time for pondering over this. I hope that Juri Ratas will pull himself together and for once act like a prime minister and release Mart Helme from his ministerial position," Kallas said.

Kiik: Interior minister had no right to attack sexual minorities

Tanel Kiik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) underscored that no one can be discriminated against in Estonia and that Minister of the Interior Mart Helme had no right to attack sexual minorities in his comments, Postimees reported.

"Mart Helme pretends to speak for all heterosexual people and families in his attack against sexual minorities in the interview he gave to Deutsche Welle. He has no right to do so, nor is there any justification for doing so," Kiik wrote on social media.

The minister noted that residents of Estonia are actually reasonable and well-intentioned people who share European, not homophobic values.

"The Republic of Estonia is founded on freedom, justice and law. Our state's Constitution clearly states that everyone is equal before the law. No one can be discriminated against on the basis of their nationality, race, skin color, sex, language, origin, religion, political or other views, property or social status, or on other grounds, that includes their sexual orientation, Kiik said.

The minister added that there is a large variety of people in the society, both gay and hererosexual, families consisting of one or two parents, some divorced, some remarried. Everyone's right and freedom to make their own decisions regarding cohabitation and family is one of the values on which the Estonian state is founded.

"No politician should ever use the ministerial position of power for persecuting any groups in the society," Kiik said.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add Kaja Kallas' comments.

