Photos: Coalition partners discussed government crisis in coalition council

Sides to Estonia's governing coalition convened for a coalition council meeting at the Riigikogu on Monday to discuss, among other things, solving the government crisis created by an interview Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) gave to Deutsche Welle.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said after the coalition council meeting that the situation inside the coalition is no doubt complicated as admitted by all sides. "A complicated situation in turn means that issues have not been resolved," Ratas told the press, adding that the parties are working towards finding a solution.

EKRE chairman, Minister of Finance Martin Helme said that the disagreement concerns values and who has caused tensions. "As put by the prime minister, we are looking for a way out," he said.

"Changes to the makeup of EKRE's government delegation is not that way," Helme emphasized.

"We have a diametrically different idea of whether anyone said anything wrong or not," Helme added.

Chairman of minority coalition partner Isamaa Helir-Valdor Seeder said that the sides need to negotiate and tensions need to be eased. Seeder said deliberations will continue on Tuesday.

The government crisis followed an interview Minister of the Interior Mart Helme gave to Deutsche Welle where he said that the gays could run to Sweden as they are looked upon more favorably there.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' reactions was critical. He described Helme's words as problematic and grounds for a political crisis.

EKRE chairman Martin Helme said on Monday that what has been called into question is EKRE's trust in the PM. He said that Center had attacked EKRE from behind and in a coordinated fashion.

Both Mart and Martin Helme said before the coalition council met that Mart Helme resigning as interior minister is out of the question.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

