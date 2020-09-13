Greens elect two leaders

The Estonian Greens elected two leaders at the party's general meeting on Saturday. Züleyxa Izmailova will continue as chairwoman, with Kaspar Kurve elected chairman. The Greens do not plan to merge with other political parties and are making preparations for local and Riigikogu elections.

The practice of electing two leaders – a man and a woman – is common among green parties. That is also how it will be for the Estonia Greens.

"The greens talk a lot about equality, it matters to us, which is why we decided to demonstrate it in our ranks," Izmailova said.

Kaspar Kurve said that the Greens' first task is to graduate from a political movement to a political force to be taken seriously.

"The Estonian Greens have only addressed environmental topics. And we will definitely continue to do so. But we must considerably broaden our scope. I am fully aware of our image in the eyes of the people – that we are not really credible," Kurve said.

The chairman added that the Greens are making preparations for local elections and while he did not rule out participation in election coalitions, Kurve believes the Greens could have their own lists in larger municipalities.

The next goal is to make it to the Riigikogu and the government, Kurve said. He believes the Greens' recent election results have been modest because the party has been unable to clearly phrase its political goals.

"Naturally, decisions will not be made between myself and Züleyxa. It is the task of the party council, but a course has been plotted for a more left-wing economic policy and a liberal outlook in terms of social justice," Kurve said.

It remains unclear how party management and topics will be divided between the two leaders.

"We have discussed environmental topics remaining on my desk, with Kaspar more interested in social matters," Izmailova said.

The Estonian Greens also elected a new board and council on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!