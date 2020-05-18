ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Estonian Greens.
Estonian Greens. Source: Siim Lõvi/Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens (Eestimaa Rohelised) are to hand over to the parliament on Monday a petition seeking the legalization of euthanasia.

The petition titled "Let us legalize euthanasia in Estonia" and signed by 2,246 people on the the rahvaalgatus.ee e-environment for public initiatives will be electronically sent to the parliament on Monday, spokespeople for the party said.

Signatories to the petition seek the legalization of euthanasia on the basis of the person's own volition. 

"We are convinced that the law must respect a person's conscious decision to die with dignity made in a state of good mental health. We need to remember in the present coronavirus crisis, that other illnesses causing great suffering have not disappeared and we mustn't forget these people," the chairman of the extended board of the Greens, Aleksander Laane, said.

Postponing the resolution of the issue of euthanasia is unfair to those who are suffering, the Greens said. A system enabling euthanasia must include a multi-level prior verification system and be based on the person's clearly expressed and well-considered decision as well as permission by health professionals.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

Estonian Greens to send euthanasia petition to Riigikogu on Monday

