AK: Rise in number of bears leading to more encounters with humans

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A Eurasian brown bear in a state-owned Estonian forest. Source: RMK
News

The number of brown bears in Estonia has been rising over the past 15 years and this year is set to reach almost 1,000, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' reported Monday evening. The Environment Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur) cautions the public to be vigilant when walking in forested areas, even quite close to the capital, as the animals can be more dangerous to humans when they have litters of cubs in tow, than at other times.

One rural resident, Katrin Karro, who lives in Vaida, about 20km out of Tallinn, told AK about a recent encounter which required calling in the services of a hunting dog to ward off a bear family who spent a lot of time near the village thoroughfare.

"We came by bike from home, cycling to the village center when we heard some rustling in the woods. I told the child that I guessed it would be a fox we were about to see.

"Then I looked, and saw a small, dark bundle, which I realized it was a little bear cub. I looked up, and saw a sizable mother bear nearby, so went straight to the neighbor's and asked if they could escort us home with their dog," she told AK.

Hunter August Kuuse said his dog had driven off a bear and her cubs deeper into the forest: "Only last night. The dog had been barking for about quarter of an hour. Bears are constantly trying to raid the beehives. You can set your watch by it; at four o'clock in the morning if you go out, and the dogs are barking, it means a bear is around there somewhere."

The Environment Agency says that the number of bears will have risen by the end of this year to nearly a thousand, from 800 last year.

The rise in numbers means they have been getting more and more visible to rural dwellers such as those in Vaida.

In South Estonia, some bears are also crossing the border into Latvia, the board said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Audit office: Finance ministry made serious errors calculating state budget

11:31

EU support being used for 150 additional crisis readiness hospital beds

10:53

AK: Rise in number of bears leading to more encounters with humans

10:48

Health Board: 119 hospitalized patients, 358 new covid cases

10:24

Center MP: Presidential election may end up at electoral college

09:58

Journalist: Opposition parties wanting limelight in Karis holdout

09:46

SDE board members call on party to support Karis for president

09:23

GDP grew by record 12.9 percent in second quarter

08:55

What will happen at the second voting round on Tuesday?

08:47

SDE MP: Our presidential votes are not up for sale

08:23

Kaia Kanepi through to US Open round two

30.08

Feature: Estonia's presidential election 2021 Updated

30.08

AK: Isamaa Riigikogu group chair urges SDE to get on board with Karis

30.08

Police checking face-mask requirement in indoor public spaces

30.08

SDE MPs to meet with presidential candidate Alar Karis Tuesday morning

30.08

Estonian troops serving in Mali receive French mission medals

30.08

Education ministry: Teacher pay to keep growing

30.08

Gallery: Coop Pank opens new office in Skyon office building

30.08

Higher wages bringing people to the IT sector

30.08

Foreign ministry rejects Russian diplomat's visa application

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

30.08

Alar Karis fails to get elected at Riigikogu first ballot

28.08

Estonia to mark Night of Ancient Bonfires on Saturday

30.08

Three cruise ships are due to dock in Tallinn this week

30.08

Health Board: 115 patients in hospital, 255 new covid cases

30.08

Who is Estonia's only presidential candidate Alar Karis?

28.08

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from August 30

30.08

Feature: Estonia's presidential election 2021 Updated

30.08

Police checking face-mask requirement in indoor public spaces

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: