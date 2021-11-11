Police dog Tiks officially retires at end of decade-long career

A long-serving Police and Board Guard Board (PPA) dog, called Tiks, was officially retired from service on Wednesday.

Tiks has been involved in many crime-busting adventures during his 10-year career with the PPA at the Piusa border crossing in Võru County, including apprehending smugglers and their booty, AK reported, and trailing illegal entrants who had crossed the border without permission.

Janek Nüüd, dog handler with the PPA's Southern Prefecture, told AK that Tiks: "Has been trained as a defensive dog and has a very good grip; he would have had a very strong bite, but by nature, he is not a predator or a killer whatsoever, instead a very gentle and soft dog.

"He is like a brother who would never leave you. He goes everywhere with me," Nüüd went on.

The Southern Prefecture's dog handling manager Rauno Rammo told AK that: "A dog is a special tool for a police officer, just as handcuffs are, or a telescopic knife, weapon or other items to go on the belt."

"The only difference is that a dog is a great extension of the hand, and is a special device, one which is very effective psychologically," he continued.

The Southern Prefecture of the PPA continues to hold 24, specially trained dogs, AK reported.

