Authorities rehousing nearly 100 puppies kept in poor conditions

Screenshot from the PTA video of the Ida-Viru County puppy farm, where nearly 100 animals had been kept in poor conditions.
Screenshot from the PTA video of the Ida-Viru County puppy farm, where nearly 100 animals had been kept in poor conditions. Source: PTA/Social Media
Authorities have been investigating a puppy farm in Ida-Viru County were close to a hundred dogs had been kept in very poor conditions, regional daily Põhajrannik reports.

The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) has started the removal process of the animals, Põhjarannik reported (link in Estonian), with an aim of rehousing them.

The PTA noted on its social media page that: "Sadly, there puppy farms in Estonia, where the well-being of four-legged individuals goes from bad to worse, still exist."

"Hopefully a safer and more caring environment awaits them," the PTA added, and also provided video evidence of the conditions below.

Last month, the PTA had to confiscate around 20 hounds transported to Estonia from Spain in similarly poor conditions by hunting tourists who had planned to travel to the island of Hiiumaa for their sport. The dogs were kenneled on the island for around a month and later sent back to Spain in properly-furnished transport.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

