Two women sex workers deported from Estonia

Two foreign nationals who had been operating as sex workers in Tallinn have been deported. The two individuals had the right to stay in Estonia, but this was canceled when the nature of their employment was discovered.

The individuals, a 38-year-old woman with Brazilian citizenship and a 27-year-old woman who was a citizen of the Dominican Republic were both residents of Spain, and have been ordered to return there, BNS reports.

The two individuals had temporary permission to stay in Estonia but the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) canceled this on Thursday, December 2, after it was found that they had been employed as sex workers.

The Brazilian national had been operating out of an apartment on Roosikrantsi street in central Tallinn, while the Dominican national had been doing same from an apartment on Katusepapi street, in the Sikupilli district of the capital.

Both women were issued precepts to leave Estonia, plus a one-year ban on reentering the country.

In another recent case, a 29-year-old women with Brazilian citizenship who had reportedly been operating as a sex worker was also expelled from the country.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!