Increase in deportation of foreign sex workers from Estonia

Forty women from countries outside of the European Union have been deported from Estonia for selling sex this year, an increase on last year's figures, the Police and Border Guard (PPA) confirmed to ERR.

Chief investigator at the Northern Prefectural Criminal Bureau, Ardo Ranne, told ERR that as Estonia has become a richer country it has become attractive to foreigners involved in prostitution from third countries and to people traffickers.

"We see in our work that the number of such cases has increased over the past year. There have been more than 40 cases in Estonia this year where women from third countries have provided sexual services for a fee, thus misusing a Schengen visa or visa waiver, and were ordered to leave Estonia," said Ranne.

Ranne said many women come from Ukraine and Russia.

