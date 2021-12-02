PPA service offices to work 3 days per week in 11 cities

News
Estonian passports.
Estonian passports. Source: Piret Kooli
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will cut the work of its service offices in small towns from five days a week to three. The change has already been made in three cities and will be imposed in eight other cities from the new year.

From the new year, PPA service offices in Kuressaare, Paide, Rapla, Jõgeva, Põlva, Võru, Valga and Viljandi will be open for service three days a week.

In Valga and Viljandi, service points will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service offices in other cities will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Haapsalu, Rakvere and Kärdla have already switched to the three-day service period. "The reduction of opening hours and the reduction of staff will probably lead to an increase in waiting times in the service office, but the experience so far shows that customers are understanding and that our employees are mostly satisfied with the work organization," PPA spokesperson Britta Sepp said.

The decision to limit daily opening hours was made by the PPA after a review of statistics, which were came from monitoring a Tallinn service office.

"We have tested the longer opening hours of the offices in Tallinn. Statistics showed that the actual attendance at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. was extremely low," PPA identity and status bureau coordinator Marit Abram said.

The PPA will reduce admission times to meet the government's austerity plan. It will be possible to use self-service digital kiosks on all working days, where document applications can be submitted. Taking a photo, signing and giving a fingerprint at a digital kiosk is free of charge

"Currently, 45 percent of all applications are submitted at the self-service, meaning almost half of the PPA's customers have not come to the service counter. At the same time, a lot of people who have the digital capability, come to the service offices in smaller locations because the service times are shorter there. People could actually do all of that without visiting the service counter," Sepp said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:50

Kaljulaid: Jüri Ratas and I share a rather similar worldview

18:17

Hiiepuu takes over as Elisa Estonia CEO

17:51

NATO Cyber Coalition hosts participants from 40 countries

17:39

Vaccine insurance debate could begin this year

17:18

Gallery: Architecture awards works displayed in Tammsaare Park

17:07

Consumers looking at sharp and comprehensive food price hike

16:46

Government endorses share capital increase for Tallinn Airport

16:19

Elron tickets to be 10 percent more expensive from new year

15:27

Swedbank Estonia: Electricity prices continue to bring bad news

14:59

Share of online pharmacy sales around 1.5 percent, but growing

14:27

PPA service offices to work 3 days per week in 11 cities

14:04

Minister could apply to annul marriages if participants change sex

13:47

Government: Closing time restrictions will be eased for New Year's Eve

13:32

Ratas to prime minister: Why are ministers ignoring the Riigikogu?

13:11

Government allocates €22.5 million for faster eastern border construction

13:06

Estonia joins Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

12:45

Estonia's coronavirus risk level drops from high to medium

12:42

Tallinn's budget to exceed €1 billion for first time in history

12:14

November 2021 significantly warmer than Estonian average

11:48

HKScan to increase prices of meat products next year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:05

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

30.11

Gallery: Crowd protests Tallinn cafe forced closure

01.12

Health Board predicts Estonia will reach 'green' risk level by Christmas

11:01

OECD warns Estonia of economic overheating

01.12

Arrivals to Estonia must fill in passenger locator form from December 1

01.12

Suspected large-scale money launderers subject of criminal investigation

30.11

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: