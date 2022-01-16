Rescue Board to lay off duty officers to comply with cuts target

Hundreds of jobs will cut in the administrative area of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to comply with the government's austerity plan. Reforms have already started at the Police and Border Guard Board, with Rescue Board layoffs to follow.

Minister of Internal Affairs Kristian Jaani (Center) said that mostly vacant positions will be cut, while the Rescue Board will have to lay off its duty officers.

"There will be 300 fewer positions at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). These are mostly vacant positions, while some changes also hit real people," Jaani said.

"The Rescue Board is also in the process of reevaluating its operational structure. For example, duty officers tasked with reacting to various events as a so-called second operational layer. Talking about duty officers and certain tasks related to safety oversight, the people concerned number 70. Most of them will be offered jobs inside the organization, and there are maybe 20 people we are having trouble relocating. But again, our aim is to find new positions for everyone," the minister said.

