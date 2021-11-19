Roadside toilets and trash cans fall victim to budget cuts

The Transport Administration has decided to remove toilets and trash cans from parking lots as a measure to reduce operating costs.

The Transport Administration has been given a task to cut €3.7 million in operating costs and the agency made a decision to remove toilets and trash cans, because they have the least effect on traffic safety, Transport Administration infrastructure management department director Raido Randmaa told ERR.

The administration manages toilets in 61 parking lots across Estonia and trash containers in 63 parking lots. The cost for managing toilets is €472,000 and €267,000 on trash each year.

Randmaa said the decision has already been made, but since the administration's budget is not confirmed, the decision does not have a signature yet.

In addition to removing trash cans and toilets, the administration is also considering cutting back on ice roads, of which there are seven in Estonia. The Transport Administration will also cut back on business trips and trainings.

The administration will also lay off 18 people this year, five people are on paternal leave and their posts will not be filled or will move to different departments and positions.

