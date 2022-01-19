PPA director, deputies get pay-rise for 2022

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) chiefs are seeing a pay-rise for 2022, ERR reports.

At the proposal of interior minister Kristian Jaani (Center), PPA director general Elmar Vaher has seen his monthly wage boosted by €300, to €6,000 per month gross.

The pay-rise is applied retroactively to the start of the year, as are the wage-hikes given to Vaher's deputies, Krista Aas, Janne Pikma and Egert Belitchev, of €200 per month, to €5,000.

The PPA is divided into four prefectures along the lines of the compass, with all obtaining pay-rises of between €100 and €300 a month, to €4,800 in the case of northern prefecture chief Joosep Kaasik, €4,500 per month for eastern prefecture chief Tarvo Kruup and €4,400 per month for the western and southern prefecture chiefs, Kaido Kõplas and Vallo Koppel respectively.

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) chiefs also received pay-raises of between €300 and €600 per month, following an announcement by minister Jaani last week.

Both organizations are also having to make cuts, for instance in the PPA's case, by not replacing posts which have become vacant after officers leave the force.

