Rescue Board's director salary increases to €5,800

News
Kuno Tammearu.
Kuno Tammearu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) has approved the new basic salary of Kuno Tammearu, director general of the Rescue Board, as €5,800.

Tammearu's basic salary last year was €5,500.

The new basic salary of Tauno Suurkivi and Andreas Anvelt, deputy general directors, will be €5,000. Last year, their basic salary was €4,400.

The new basic salary of Ailar Holzmann, the head of the Eastern Rescue Center, Marko Rüü, the head of the Northern Rescue Center, Heiki Soodla, the head of the Western Rescue Center and Margo Klaos, the head of the Southern Rescue Center, is €4,400. A year ago, the basic salaries of the heads of regional rescue centers were €3,950.

The basic salary of Kätlin Alvela, the Director-General of the Emergency Response Center, will be €5,300 per month. Last year, her basic salary was €4,950.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:48

Estonia's NATO ambassador: Nothing extraordinary will be decided this week

16:16

Tallinn city center high-rise development process moves forward

15:44

Council agrees to remove Estonian singer's statue from Viljandi park

15:13

State to provide option of increasing second pension pillar deposits

14:45

Rescue Board's director salary increases to €5,800

14:24

Tartu will not raise kindergarten fees until 2025

13:59

EUobserver: A Russian spy expelled from NATO HQ of Estonian descent

13:25

'Compartment No. 6' misses out on Golden Globes award

12:54

Estonian consul in Kazakstan: The situation is calm in the capital

12:26

Scientific council: Government to be informed of recommendations first

11:59

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

11:29

Drivers advised to take test in winter to beat long queues

10:58

Sildaru wins second World Cup slopestyle competition this season

10:32

Health Board: 237 hospitalized patients, 1,260 new cases, 1 death

10:24

Russia-US, NATO talks unlikely to give clear result says Estonian MEP

09:53

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

09:29

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade breaking records

09:08

Kontaveit opens 2022 with straight-set victory Updated

08:56

Isamaa chairman calls for electricity market reform

08:34

Ida-Viru County industrial park to develop business airfield near Narva

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

07.01

Thousands of Eesti Energia clients set to receive €1,000 electricity bill

09.01

Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

11:59

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

09.01

Police to create conciliation program for neighbors

09:53

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

10:32

Health Board: 237 hospitalized patients, 1,260 new cases, 1 death

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: