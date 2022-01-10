Rescue Board's director salary increases to €5,800

Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) has approved the new basic salary of Kuno Tammearu, director general of the Rescue Board, as €5,800.

Tammearu's basic salary last year was €5,500.

The new basic salary of Tauno Suurkivi and Andreas Anvelt, deputy general directors, will be €5,000. Last year, their basic salary was €4,400.

The new basic salary of Ailar Holzmann, the head of the Eastern Rescue Center, Marko Rüü, the head of the Northern Rescue Center, Heiki Soodla, the head of the Western Rescue Center and Margo Klaos, the head of the Southern Rescue Center, is €4,400. A year ago, the basic salaries of the heads of regional rescue centers were €3,950.

The basic salary of Kätlin Alvela, the Director-General of the Emergency Response Center, will be €5,300 per month. Last year, her basic salary was €4,950.

