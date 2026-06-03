Misuse of red flares triggers costly, unnecessary sea rescues

Police receive reports year after year of red signal flares being seen at sea or in coastal areas. In most cases no one actually needs help, and rescue services have to spend time and manpower responding unnecessarily.

Over the past year and a half, the police have received more than 20 reports of red signal flares seen at sea or nearby. In none of these cases did the flare turn out to be a real distress signal.

According to maritime rescue officials, red flares are used casually, even though they are an internationally recognized distress signal. Misuse can lead to unnecessary rescue operations.

Sander Kobolt, head of the maritime rescue and border control unit of the Pärnu Police Station, says that people tend to use red flares for entertainment or simply to use up pyrotechnics that are about to expire.

"A red signal flare is an international distress signal. When used in a coastal area, it signals to vessels at sea that something has happened."

Merepääste Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

If a ship's crew sees a red flare, they are required to notify the emergency response center. This triggers a rescue operation. "We — the police marine rescue units and the rescue board — immediately respond with significant resources and begin searching for someone in distress at sea."

According to Kobolt, calls received by the emergency center are forwarded to the Joint Rescue Coordination Center for air and sea operations. There, additional details are gathered about the flare's location and trajectory, while rescue resources are alerted and dispatched.

Kobolt cited a case in which the passenger ferry Finlandia spotted a red flare in Tallinn Bay. Both a helicopter and a police and border guard vessel were sent to search for a possible person in distress, but no one was found.

"This is very concerning use of resources. Because someone may have used a red flare as a joke, resources are tied up in a search while someone else might actually need urgent help."

At the same time, Kobolt emphasized that flares are essential when a person or vessel is genuinely in distress. He recalled an incident in which a small boat's engine failed and it began taking on water. A person on board used a red flare, and nearby vessels noticed the signal and towed the craft safely to port.

Red signal flares are widely available in Estonia and are part of the mandatory safety equipment for small boats. Their easy availability may be one reason they are often used improperly.

"When people see that a red flare is about to expire, they think they'll use it for their own amusement. I want to remind everyone that even on New Year's Eve, using a red signal flare is not allowed."

Using a red signal flare without a valid reason can result in a fine of up to €800.

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