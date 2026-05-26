No unified drone alert protocol leaves Estonia's schools to decide response

Officials say schools and kindergartens should follow national risk assessments, but without a school-specific protocol, responses to drone threats still vary in practice.

During an alert last week, schools and kindergartens in Tartu continued normal activities, but a kindergarten in nearby Kambja Municipality, not far from Tartu Airport, moved children indoors.

Kambja Municipal Mayor Kajar Lember (SDE) said no formal order was issued to shelter, but the decision was understandable.

"You get an EE-ALARM text message saying there is a drone threat and to take shelter, and you hear aircraft noise overhead at the same time," he said, adding that he didn't consider the move an overreaction. "That instinct should be trusted."

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said institutions can decide locally.

"With a level 1 warning, normal activities can continue," Klaas said. "But if any school or kindergarten leaders decide to move indoors, that's a reasonable and allowed response."

The Ministry of Education and Research said responses have varied and noted some parents have pulled children from schools during alerts, though this has not been required.

General Administration Department director and ministry crisis preparedness chief Jaako Lindmäe said guidance is coordinated with the Rescue Board.

If a general alert is issued, he said, people can keep working, kids can remain in school and there is no need to immediately take shelter, "but be prepared to do so at any moment."

The ministry official stressed that schools and kindergartens may take stricter measures.

"The response is based on national alerts, but if an education institution wants to take a slightly different approach to ensure their students' greater safety, then of course they can," Lindmäe said.

'We need clearer guidance'

Even so, Lember said a clear nationwide protocol is needed as well.

"We still have a long way to go with communication at the national level," the municipal mayor said. "We need clearer guidance on what exactly to do in response to such messages."

Lindmäe said the ministry has already held briefings, issued additional guidance materials to schools and is prepared to update instructions as well if needed.

Officials said schools and kindergartens should also better inform parents about their crisis plans so families know how responses are handled.

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