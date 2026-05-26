X!

No unified drone alert protocol leaves Estonia's schools to decide response

News
Kindergarten classroom. Photo is illustrative.
Kindergarten classroom. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Officials say schools and kindergartens should follow national risk assessments, but without a school-specific protocol, responses to drone threats still vary in practice.

During an alert last week, schools and kindergartens in Tartu continued normal activities, but a kindergarten in nearby Kambja Municipality, not far from Tartu Airport, moved children indoors.

Kambja Municipal Mayor Kajar Lember (SDE) said no formal order was issued to shelter, but the decision was understandable.

"You get an EE-ALARM text message saying there is a drone threat and to take shelter, and you hear aircraft noise overhead at the same time," he said, adding that he didn't consider the move an overreaction. "That instinct should be trusted."

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said institutions can decide locally.

"With a level 1 warning, normal activities can continue," Klaas said. "But if any school or kindergarten leaders decide to move indoors, that's a reasonable and allowed response."

The Ministry of Education and Research said responses have varied and noted some parents have pulled children from schools during alerts, though this has not been required.

General Administration Department director and ministry crisis preparedness chief Jaako Lindmäe said guidance is coordinated with the Rescue Board.

If a general alert is issued, he said, people can keep working, kids can remain in school and there is no need to immediately take shelter, "but be prepared to do so at any moment."

The ministry official stressed that schools and kindergartens may take stricter measures.

"The response is based on national alerts, but if an education institution wants to take a slightly different approach to ensure their students' greater safety, then of course they can," Lindmäe said.

'We need clearer guidance'

Even so, Lember said a clear nationwide protocol is needed as well.

"We still have a long way to go with communication at the national level," the municipal mayor said. "We need clearer guidance on what exactly to do in response to such messages."

Lindmäe said the ministry has already held briefings, issued additional guidance materials to schools and is prepared to update instructions as well if needed.

Officials said schools and kindergartens should also better inform parents about their crisis plans so families know how responses are handled.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:02

Star Wars: The Mandalorian tops Estonian box office on release

17:35

ERR in Ukraine: Country remains unbowed on Vyshyvanka Day

17:09

No unified drone alert protocol leaves Estonia's schools to decide response

16:45

GPS interference across the Baltic region is eroding satellite navigation reliability

16:41

Estonians bracing for tougher economic times ahead, survey finds

16:21

Former top judge calls for extending Estonia's defense obligations to women

16:08

Swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov sets two new Estonian records in London

15:49

Werder Bremen 'keeper Karl Hein: I'm the 2nd hardest-working player after Ronaldo

15:35

Former Air Force chief: Most Ukrainian drones head toward their intended targets

15:22

Ministry confusion overshadowed high school entrance exams

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.05

Gallery: Estonian, US troops team up to restore historic Setomaa landmark

25.05

Tallinn public transport to be validated by mobile phone from end of 2026

25.05

Low birth rate and migration to shrink Estonia's population by a third by century's end

12:58

Court finds Kelly Sildaru father guilty of embezzlement of funds belonging to her

08:10

Bear spray sells out after increase in sightings

25.05

How will the incoming platform work law affect workers' security?

23.05

Finland's economic slump negatively impacting on Estonia

25.05

Estonian companies say hiking 'cassette fee' playing into the hands of foreign retailers

23.05

Radiohead guitarist calls on Estonian help with newly released album

11:33

Estonia planning to slow bank transfers in attempt to fight fraud epidemic

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo