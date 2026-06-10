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Architect: Tallinn is not prepared for large‑scale sheltering

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Signs indicating a public shelter in Tallinn on Freedom Square above an underground carpark.
Signs indicating a public shelter in Tallinn on Freedom Square above an underground carpark. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Tallinn would face serious problems if tens of thousands of people suddenly had to look for shelter, architect Toivo Tammik warns.

Tammik said that Estonia's capital does not have enough well prepared places where people could quickly and safely take shelter in an emergency. In his view, mass evacuation is not a realistic solution in modern warfare.

"People cope best in places they are used to being — near their homes, workplaces, or local shops. That's where they need to be able to take shelter," he said.

At the same time, he does not consider going to a basement to always be a safe option, as many basements are in poor condition and could themselves become a source of danger in a crisis. However, some basements could be adapted fairly quickly — for example, by covering window openings with sandbags. "If there's already about 60 centimeters of soil in front, that will stop fragments coming through the window," he explained.

Toivo Tammik. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

For longer stays, issues such as water supply, sanitation, and ventilation must also be considered. Tammik recommended that apartment associations start actively addressing the issue and look into available support measures.

In his view, the problem is broader than just the condition of individual basements. He said that all construction activity should begin taking into account how both existing and newly built underground spaces could be used for shelter in emergencies. "We probably can't build specialized facilities covering thousands or tens of thousands of square meters, so it would be good if they could be used for multiple purposes," Tammik said.

He added that opportunities to create shelter spaces are often missed even in the design phase of new buildings. He cited school and kindergarten projects where designers have proposed shelter areas in basements, but these have not been implemented. "Since the legislative framework still allows not doing it, it isn't done," Tammik noted.

He believes that in many cases, adjusting construction projects already underway could create significant added value at relatively low additional cost. "Maybe you lose a month, maybe construction costs increase by ten percent, but you gain an entire complex," he said.

According to Tammik, the security situation will also begin to influence urban planning more broadly. He pointed to lessons from Ukraine, where people must account for drone threats and use existing underground infrastructure for shelter.

Avalik varjekoht Paides. Autor/allikas: Olev Kenk/ERR

"How we move from place to place, how we protect ourselves from drones, how relocation takes place — these factors are changing the paradigm of urban design," Tammik said, citing Kyiv's deep metro network as an example that serves a shelter function during wartime.

He added that solutions do not depend solely on the state or local governments. In his opinion, individuals can also assess what options they themselves have in case of danger.

 Solutions can vary widely — from upgrading existing basements to building simple protective structures in public spaces. He noted that Estonia has historically developed through collective effort, and that a similar community-based approach is needed again. "Now it's once again a time for communities," Tammik said.

Tammik emphasized that the situation should not be underestimated. "The situation is serious. If you want things to remain calm, a lot of effort is required."

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Taavi Libe and Kirke Ert

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