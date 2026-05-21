X!

Ex-EDF chief: No point ordering entire country to shelter over single drone

News
Retired Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF)
Retired Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander Martin Herem says one drone does not justify nationwide shelter orders, urging targeted responses.

This week, drone concerns and a suspected airspace incursion have prompted robust responses in Latvia and Lithuania, ranging from shelter orders and closing schools to suspending rail service and even air traffic at Vilnius Airport.

Drones have also been detected in Estonian airspace, including one shot down by a Romanian fighter jet over Lake Võrtsjärv on Tuesday, but Estonian authorities have not taken similarly broad measures.

Former EDF commander and retired Gen. Martin Herem told ERR Thursday that authorities should assess a potential drone's trajectory and respond locally rather than issue blanket warnings and orders.

"I would not say this is an overreaction — or an underreaction on our part," he said. "We should utilize the measures we have available."

In most cases, the former EDF commander said, widespread sheltering would be unnecessary.

"If we've got a single drone moving here and we can see its flight trajectory, then we can predict where it's going," he noted. "There's definitely no point ending the entire country to their basements. They don't do that in Ukraine either."

Instead, warnings should be limited to affected areas based on real-time tracking.

"If we see something dangerous flying on a course over Võru, Põlva, Tartu or Jõgeva counties, localized sheltering can be used in those areas," he said, adding that such decisions must be made by regional command centers.

He also said improved air defense capabilities are boosting confidence among decision-makers following recent cases in which drones were brought down in Estonian airspace.

Missile interception likely best option

Herem said intercepting drones with fighter jets and missiles is costly, but in many cases can be safer than alternatives.

"If you fire a missile at a target like that, it and the missile itself will likely be blown into such tiny pieces that falling debris will more likely cause some roof damage rather than major destruction," he explained.

He warned, however, that shooting down low-flying drones can create additional ground-level risk depending on angle and location. That includes with gunfire.

"Simply put, if a drone enters Tallinn, you can use that 12.7 mm machine gun on it, but if it has already passed [the air defense line], you shouldn't fire toward Tallinn anymore, because all that ammunition eventually comes down," Herem said.

"Firing from Lasnamäe toward the city, you'd essentially be spraying Town Hall Square with machine-gun ammunition," he added.

The former EDF commander emphasized that defense of critical infrastructure should take place further out, ideally along Estonia's borders.

"The first defense zone should be the front or, in our case, Estonia's border, and 20–30 kilometers inward," Herem said, adding that this should be the first layer where any drones are engaged.

In Estonia, he continued, that would mean the eastern border, possibly a buffer zone with Latvia, and the coastline, with layered defenses in place, including 12.7 or 23 mm machine guns, or CV90 infantry fighting vehicles equipped with 35 mm chain guns.

"These are all systems used in Ukraine," he noted, adding that the approach is based on air surveillance, which he said is steadily improving in Estonia.

Forested terrain hampers detection

According to Herem, Estonia's terrain and tree cover make drone detection here more difficult than in Ukraine.

"At around 50 meters altitude, a drone is difficult to detect even by radar," he said. "At 3–5 kilometers, it's already out of view even for ground-based radar systems designed for that purpose."

In Estonia's forested terrain, visibility drops quickly, with trees averaging 18 meters already blocking detection "within a few kilometers." By contrast, Ukraine has larger open areas that allow for significantly greater visibility from a single elevated point.

Herem noted that Ukraine also relies heavily on layered defenses, including helicopters, light aircraft and interceptor drones. About half of drones are shot down from the former two, he said, with another 30 percent shot down by interceptor drones.

"All these systems need to be combined and utilized," he emphasized. "I know the EDF is quietly taking these steps here."

Only seconds to react

Herem said civilians may only have seconds to react if a drone is nearby.

"You can hear them about 15 seconds before they reach you or fly past," he said, noting the drones are flying 150 km/h.

"That's what they do in Ukraine," the former defense chief explained. "When there is an alert, you might continue whatever you're doing, but you keep your ears open. And if you hear that buzzing sound, you have about 15 seconds to take cover."

He said at that point, people should avoid moving between buildings or trying to reach a public shelter, and stick to simple sheltering principles where they are instead.

"If you hear that noise, move immediately [and shelter] using the two-wall rule," Herem said, referring to placing at least two walls between yourself and the outdoors.

"Even a bathroom if necessary, or a basement," he added. "If you don't have two walls, lie flat on the ground. That already helps a lot."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:54

Ex-EDF chief: No point ordering entire country to shelter over single drone

17:44

New exhibition is 'ükskõik' for Estonian artist Marta Vaarik

17:24

€50 million e-ferry to service Estonia's islands from late 2028

17:15

Court orders Narva Hospital to pay former head €86,000

16:55

Reader asks: What to do with ailing ash and elm trees?

16:49

Kihnu ferry return to service delayed by technical issues

16:38

Drone and electronic warfare lynchpin of Estonia's Spring Storm military exercise

16:26

Improved Estonian AI voice cloning making phone scams harder to spot

15:59

Estonian parliament passes Planning Act to speed up procedures

15:40

Hotels expect clearer rules for accommodation platforms

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.05

Intruding drone shot down by Romanian fighter jet in Estonia

20.05

Russia doubles rail freight rates to Estonia, Latvia and Finland Updated

20.05

Tallinn plans to adopt bidirectional trams

19.05

43 Estonian restaurants get Michelin nod

11:40

Estonian banker says country's mindset has gone way off track

09:51

NATO, EU chiefs show support for Baltic states in wake of Russia drone accusations

20.05

Tallinn's transition to Estonian education sparks sharp debate

19.05

Estonian Artists' Association taken for €700,000 in massive scam

20.05

Pärnu wants unused Liivalaia tram funding for city center and Rail Baltica terminal link

10:57

Estonian municipalities of fewer than 5,000 residents fighting for survival

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo