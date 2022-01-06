Three EDF trucks plough off road near Tapa

An accident which saw three Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) trucks leave the highway on Wednesday led to a road closure lasting several hours. Noone was injured in the incident.

The Transport Board (Transpordiamet) said Wednesday that the accident happened that afternoon, near the village of Jootme, Lääne-Viru County, on the Jootme-Koeru road, while the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) confirmed both the event and that there had been no injuries as a result.

The EDF closed the road to traffic for around three hours while they hauled out the three trucks, which had been involved in a training exercise, from the roadside.

The road was open again from around 6.30 p.m. Wednesday, the EDF says.

Jootme is just south of Tapa, home to a large military base which hosts both EDF conscripts and their officers, and NATO personnel.

--

