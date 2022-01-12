British armed forces radio daily broadcast covering Estonia deployment

News
RTR's Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks arriving at Paldiski last autumn.
RTR's Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks arriving at Paldiski last autumn. Source: EDF
News

The British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) is this week airing a series focusing on British Armed Forces activities in Estonia, broadcast every day.

The Totally Connected show with Chris Hayes runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Estonian time, and each day this weeks looks at Operation Cabrit, the official U.K. name of the British Army deployment to Estonia.

Operation Cabrit's main contribution is to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, which is British Army-led, joined on a rotational basis by personnel from France, Denmark and in the past, Belgium.

A British Army battalion usually forms the core of the eFP, which is based at Tapa, with headquarters in Tallinn, while these are supported by personnel from various other areas of the British and allied armies.

Currently, the Royal Tank Regiment's (RTR) Dreadnaught Squadron (pictured at top) forms the heart of the battlegroup, while in the past either armored or heavy infantry regiments have provided a battalion-strength unit.

The mission, set up in 2016 at the Warsaw Summit, became reality in early 2017 and is distinct from the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission based at Ämari, whose role Britain's RAF has also held in the past.

The BFBS main site is here, and the Totally Connected sub-page is here. Listeners can catch up on the broadcasts already aired.

The BFBS broadcasts primarily to British Armed Forces personnel and their dependents, but is not under the auspices of the armed forces or the Ministry of Defense.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:09

Prime minister: State lacks data to create simpler energy support measure

15:42

Lauristin: It saddens me that EKRE has given the elite a bad name

15:42

Riigikogu speaker: More energy costs support measures surely needed

15:13

RMK: Over 9,000 Christmas trees taken from state forests this year

14:46

Price of 95 gasoline reaches new all-time record

14:19

Health Board: Coronavirus infection R rate has hit 1.3

13:45

Peak period crypto mining makes up 1 percent of all electricity consumption

13:18

Weekly: Ex-presidential office chief joins Eesti 200

12:53

EDF volunteer: It was a big responsibility to help resolve border crisis

12:24

Kontaveit makes it to quarterfinals in Sydney

11:58

Popov in support of reimplementing rapid tests for public space entry

11:37

Head of prime minister's office: Center's proposal will not happen

11:23

Taxes paid by international students, graduates rise to record level

10:49

British armed forces radio daily broadcast covering Estonia deployment

10:32

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 2,202 new cases, 4 deaths

10:26

Almost 500 households in Tartu apply for energy support measure

09:51

Party Ratings: Reform remains in first place, EKRE makes slight gains

09:17

Center proposes electricity compensation measure for all private consumers

08:51

We are responding to Russia's actions, says Danish ambassador to Estonia

08:24

Eesti Energia acquires Finnish wind farm in 5-year deal

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

11.01

Health Board: 251 hospitalized patients, 1,981 new cases, 3 deaths Updated

11.01

New T1 mall manager: 2022 is a year of major changes

11.01

Minister: Negative test proof could be reapplied if Delta strain recedes

11.01

Ilves: EU can stop whining and ready itself for Ukraine humanitarian crisis

10:32

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 2,202 new cases, 4 deaths

11.01

Estonian defense minister: Danish fighters, frigate are powerful deterrent

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: