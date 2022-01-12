British armed forces radio daily broadcast covering Estonia deployment

The British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) is this week airing a series focusing on British Armed Forces activities in Estonia, broadcast every day.

The Totally Connected show with Chris Hayes runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Estonian time, and each day this weeks looks at Operation Cabrit, the official U.K. name of the British Army deployment to Estonia.

On Totally Connected we're running a series on Operation Cabrit in Estonia and what life is like on the ground



Listen all this week with Chris Kaye, 10am to 1pm UKT



Operation Cabrit's main contribution is to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, which is British Army-led, joined on a rotational basis by personnel from France, Denmark and in the past, Belgium.

A British Army battalion usually forms the core of the eFP, which is based at Tapa, with headquarters in Tallinn, while these are supported by personnel from various other areas of the British and allied armies.

Currently, the Royal Tank Regiment's (RTR) Dreadnaught Squadron (pictured at top) forms the heart of the battlegroup, while in the past either armored or heavy infantry regiments have provided a battalion-strength unit.

The mission, set up in 2016 at the Warsaw Summit, became reality in early 2017 and is distinct from the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission based at Ämari, whose role Britain's RAF has also held in the past.

The BFBS main site is here, and the Totally Connected sub-page is here. Listeners can catch up on the broadcasts already aired.

The BFBS broadcasts primarily to British Armed Forces personnel and their dependents, but is not under the auspices of the armed forces or the Ministry of Defense.

