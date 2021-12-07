EDF delegation inspects Pskov-based elite Russian airborne division

News
Pskov's Kremlin.
Pskov's Kremlin. Source: Pixabay.
News

An Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) delegation inspected an elite Russian army unit in the Pskov district last week, part of a wider visit under an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) framework which promotes an annual exchange of military information between European forces.

The four-member delegation inspected units in Russia's Western Military District as part within the framework of the OSCE's Vienna Document, with its inspection of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division, based in Pskov, around 30km from the border with Estonia, starting last Tuesday, ERR reports.

The division is part of the elite Russian, formerly Soviet, airborne forces, the Vozdushno-desantnye voyska (VDV).

The delegation was also shown equipment and armaments making up the25th Motor Rifle Brigade  and the 15th Special Aerospace Forces Army, the EDF's General Staff said on Monday.

In the opposite direction, two separate delegations of Russian inspectors have visited Estonia twice this year, including during the annual Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) exercise, in early June.

The 76th Guards Air Assault Division traces its lineage back to a World War Two-era rifles division, with the same numerical designation. It was re-designated an airborne division after the war, becoming an air assault division in 2006. It has been involved in the first and second Chechen wars, and the 2008 war in Georgia.

76th Guards Air Assault Division personnel in a 2018 parade in Minsk, Belarus. Source: Wikimedia Commons/Mil.ru

Lying so close to the Estonian border that it even has an Estonian name – Pihkva, Pskov, more specifically its airport, has been the subject of media speculation in recent weeks over the potential opening up of a second migrant route, alongside that linking Iraq and other middle-eastern states with Minsk, Belarus.

The OSCE is a major security-oriented intergovernmental organization with responsibilities including arms control, the promotion of human rights, free media and free and fair elections. Its secretariat is in Vienna, Austria.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:44

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 545 new cases, 1 death

10:14

Minister: Center does not support Estonian-language education action plan

09:43

Statistics: Inflation at 13-year high in November

09:25

EDF delegation inspects Pskov-based elite Russian airborne division

09:12

Scientific council would not ease restrictions yet Updated

08:22

President Karis to address UN Security Council

06.12

142,500 vaccine doses sent by Estonia arrive in Uganda

06.12

Full capacity electricity production will not affect stock exchange price

06.12

Estonian police, prosecutors bust dark web drug market

06.12

Survey: 51 percent of population against mandatory vaccinations

06.12

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Shortage of skilled workforce in Estonia

06.12

Gallery: Põhjala Factory unveils year-end exhibition

06.12

Pandemic uncertainty affecting folk dance groups negatively

06.12

Offensive cyber operations exercise kicks off in Estonia

06.12

New fixed electricity contracts could see prices increasing 100 percent

06.12

Government may ease restrictions on entertainment at nightclubs' request

06.12

Tram acquisition to cost Tallinn €71 million

06.12

Average price of electricity to hit record €469 on Tuesday

06.12

Record low number of first vaccine doses administered last week

06.12

Tallinn to pay all students €50 in study allowance from 2022

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.12

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

06.12

Gallery: A walk around frosty Tallinn at sunrise

06.12

Tallinn to pay all students €50 in study allowance from 2022

05.12

Gallery: Tallinn buried in snow

06.12

Average price of electricity to hit record €469 on Tuesday

06.12

Government may ease restrictions on entertainment at nightclubs' request

06.12

Estonian police, prosecutors bust dark web drug market

06.12

Two coronavirus samples sent for Omicron variant confirmation

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: