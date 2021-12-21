Defense minister: EDF work in Poland good demonstration of solidarity

News
Defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) chatting via video link Monday to the EDF members deployed in Poland.
Defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) chatting via video link Monday to the EDF members deployed in Poland. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Cooperation between Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel and their Polish colleagues has been very strong, defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) said. An EDF unit arrived in Poland earlier this month, and was deployed there following significant migratory pressure placed on the border from the Belarusian side.

Laanet said Monday that: "The mission is important both for showing solidarity and for providing practical help."

"At the Warsaw security conference in the beginning of October, we offered our help. When the hybrid situation arose on the Polish-Belarusian border, we were ready to make the decision and the Polish side agreed to receive the Estonian unit," the minister added.

Laanet made his remarks during a virtual meeting with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Błaszczak, Monday, one of a series of meetings planned with the defense ministers of countries in the region.

The meeting was originally supposed to take place face-to-face, in Poland, but poor weather grounded the Estonian minister and meant the meeting went ahead via video link.

The meeting also involved personnel from the EDF unit currently deployed in Poland. Its commander, Lt. Col. Mikk Pukk, said that things had been going well.

"The locals have supported us and welcomed us in a very warm and positive way," he said.

"The landscape and the weather make constructing the border harder, however, but in cooperation with the Polish units we are building around 5 km of border barriers per day. The work of the Estonian unit is invaluable in terms of real action taken," Pukk added.

Pukk's EDF contingent is working side-by-side with nearly 23,000 Polish soldiers who are out on the border daily, the defense ministry reports.

Polish Minister of Defence Błaszczak thanked Estonia and minister Laanet personally for speedily dispatching the unit to Poland, and for the ongoing work.

 Laanet thanked his colleague in return, saying the support and warm reception that the EDF forces have experienced in Poland over the past month has been great.

The ministers also discussed the security situation on the borders of Belarus, Ukraine, and the recent demands which the Russian Federation has made to the West, regarding NATO.

After arriving in Poland early on in December, the EDF pioneer unit began placing wire barriers in the Lublin Voivodeship area, a task it was already familiar with having carried out similar activity at home in Estonia, during the Okas snap military exercise.

Estonia, via the civilian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), has also been providing personnel, concertina wire, drones and other surveillance equipment to Lithuania since the summer, when the migrant crisis precipitated by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko began.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:43

Expert: Russia can put pressure on oil, gas prices for several weeks

13:25

Ministry calls for Estonian Literature Day to become national holiday

13:11

Economic forecast: Labor shortages and food price inflation expected

12:49

Media: Estonian football player close to joining Polish top-flight club

12:27

Central bank forecasts 8 percent economic growth

12:23

Narva-Jõesuu border pier gets face-lift

11:57

Lonely kangaroo living near Sangaste looking for partner

11:34

Cold weather can damage packages held in parcel machines

11:01

Estonian embassy building in Riga finds buyer at auction

10:33

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 862 new cases, 5 deaths

10:27

Defense minister: EDF work in Poland good demonstration of solidarity

10:09

Estonia's NATO ambassador: Russia's demands being dealt with calmly

09:49

Natural gas prices at record level, likely to remain high in 2022

09:20

Locals hope Americans cooperate in new embassy building development

09:14

Booster doses could be administered 2-3 months after previous dose Updated

08:23

Ministry: Parents cannot be asked for Covid certificate at school events

08:02

Estonian Weather Service warns of slippery roads

20.12

NATO jets scrambled in response to two Russian flights last week

20.12

Government axes natural gas network connection fee through to March

20.12

Companies organizing Christmas parties despite spread of Omicron strain

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Health Board: Omicron variant spreading in Estonia

20.12

Lutsar: Omicron infection comes with symptoms of simple cold

20.12

Planned new US embassy significantly larger than current facility

20.12

Period between final vaccine dose and booster dose likely to be shortened

20.12

800 employees hired by discount retailer Lidl in Estonia

20.12

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place

18.12

Estonian defense minister: Russia's demands are unacceptable

19.12

Average price of electricity to triple on Monday compared to Sunday

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: