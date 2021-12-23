Russian ambassador: Russia will not attack neighbors in 2022

Russia is not planning on attacking its neighbors in the upcoming year, Russian ambassador Aleksander Petrov wrote on a Christmas card addressed to Riigikogu foreign affairs committee chair Marko Mihkelson.

"Dear Marko! Please receive my heartfelt New Year's and Christmas wishes. But also confirmation that Russia does not intend to commit any aggressive actions against its neighbors in 2022, either," Petrov wrote on a Christmas card.

Mihkelson shared the Christmas card, which had season's greetings in Russian, Estonian and English, on his social media account on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile seems that we all get Russia wrong I got christmas card from Russian Ambassador in Tallinn. pic.twitter.com/4ZAXDc4JXY — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) December 22, 2021

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops to the areas on Ukraine's eastern border and U.S. intel has discovered that Moscow may activate an attack on Ukraine sometime in the winter.

The deployment of forces has caused tensions between Russia and NATO and last week, Russia presented the West demands, which observers say the West is unable to comply with.

Petrov, who has worked in Estonia since 2015, is leaving his post at the start of 2022 and the new Russian Ambassador to Estonia will be Vladimir Lipajev.

