New Russian ambassador to Estonia named

Russia's next ambassador to Estonia has been named and will likely start work in early 2022.

Vladimir Lipayev will replace current ambassador Alexander Petrov, who has been in the role since 2015.

Petrov told ERR's Russian language service: "I confirm that I am leaving my position. It will probably happen in January, but the exact date cannot be confirmed yet."

Petrov said it is known Lipayev will be his successor but he is still waiting to be officially appointed by President Vladimir Putin.

"Estonia has given its consent to the appointment of Lipajev. There is still a presidential decree left, after which Lipajev can travel here," Petrov said.

Lipayev (born 1959) has worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1981.

He graduated from the Moscow Institute of International Relations and has held positions both in the Russian capital and abroad, including in Norway and Germany, and speaks English, German and French.

Lipayev is currently the deputy director of the Personnel Department.

