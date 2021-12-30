President: Estonia supports Ukraine's right to decide

President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
President Alar Karis said Estonia supports Ukraine's aspirations of joining the European Union and their right to decide to join any other associations.

Karis met with Matti Maasikas, the head of the EU delegation to Ukraine, in Kadriorg on Wednesday to discuss the country's domestic policy developments and the EU's future plans in Ukraine.

The two spoke about Russia's possible military action in the region posing a threat to the security of Europe and called it important to continue support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Despite of the constant hostilities in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainians have remained pro-reform, continuing their efforts to integrate with the European Union. Ukraine is a country where democratic values are appreciated and Estonia supports Ukraine's aspirations toward the EU and for Ukrainians to have the right decide over which associations they want to be a part of," Karis said.

The president confirmed that Estonia highly values the EU's activities in Ukraine and will continue to support Ukrainians bilaterally and through several EU initiatives.

Alar Karis plans to visit Ukraine in the start of 2022.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

