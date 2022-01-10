Estonia's NATO ambassador: Nothing extraordinary will be decided this week

News
Jüri Luik.
Jüri Luik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The meetings between Russia, the United States and NATO members are part of a larger process and there is no reason to expect major breakthroughs, Estonia's Ambassador to NATO Jüri Luik (Isamaa) said on Monday.

The U.S. and Russia will hold talks on nuclear arms control and Ukraine on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Luik, a former minister of defense, told the radio show "Välistund" these meetings are the start of a process, not the end.

"It will also become clear if Russia is taking this process seriously and if it is willing to withdraw its troops from around Ukraine," he said. "Therefore, this is certainly not a week where something extraordinary will be decided. There will be some kind of hearing, a dialogue, and separately the Russia-NATO council will meet on January 12, it is primarily a forum for dialogue and negotiation," said Luik.

The ambassador said the United States has already made its position clear.

"The USA has made it clear that if there is a conflict, if Russia further invades Ukraine, the USA will bring its troops to Eastern Europe, in addition to economic sanctions and political steps," Luik said.

Washington has promised to brief allies about the discussions on Monday.

"The USA has made it clear that no issue involving the allies will be discussed without the allies, and the USA has also promised to brief the allies so that they are aware of what was discussed in Geneva," Luik said.

On Wednesday, representatives from Moscow and NATO will meet in Brussels for the NATO-Russia Council and Russia will participate in the OSCE council meeting on January 13.

In recent months, Russia has massed approximately 100,000 troops on Ukraine's eastern border, leading some experts to believe a further invasion is likely early this year.

Additionally, last month, Russia issued a series of demands to the U.S. that NATO should roll back its presence on its Eastern flank, including in the Baltics, and block Georgia or Ukraine from joining the alliance in the future.

MEP Urmas Paet (Reform) on Monday also ruled out any clear "black and white" results coming from the upcoming meetings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:48

Estonia's NATO ambassador: Nothing extraordinary will be decided this week

16:16

Tallinn city center high-rise development process moves forward

15:44

Council agrees to remove Estonian singer's statue from Viljandi park

15:13

State to provide option of increasing second pension pillar deposits

14:45

Rescue Board's director salary increases to €5,800

14:24

Tartu will not raise kindergarten fees until 2025

13:59

EUobserver: A Russian spy expelled from NATO HQ of Estonian descent

13:25

'Compartment No. 6' misses out on Golden Globes award

12:54

Estonian consul in Kazakstan: The situation is calm in the capital

12:26

Scientific council: Government to be informed of recommendations first

11:59

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

11:29

Drivers advised to take test in winter to beat long queues

10:58

Sildaru wins second World Cup slopestyle competition this season

10:32

Health Board: 237 hospitalized patients, 1,260 new cases, 1 death

10:24

Russia-US, NATO talks unlikely to give clear result says Estonian MEP

09:53

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

09:29

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade breaking records

09:08

Kontaveit opens 2022 with straight-set victory Updated

08:56

Isamaa chairman calls for electricity market reform

08:34

Ida-Viru County industrial park to develop business airfield near Narva

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

07.01

Thousands of Eesti Energia clients set to receive €1,000 electricity bill

09.01

Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

11:59

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

09.01

Police to create conciliation program for neighbors

09:53

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

10:32

Health Board: 237 hospitalized patients, 1,260 new cases, 1 death

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: