Estonian foreign minister: It is important diplomacy is given a chance

News
Eva-Maria Liimets.
Eva-Maria Liimets.
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said diplomacy must be given a chance at the Russia-U.S. and Russia-NATO Council meetings due to take place this week.

Speaking after the Russia-U.S.A. meeting on Monday, Liimets told ETV's evening current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" negotiations between the sides will continue over the coming week.

"In this context, it is important that diplomacy is given a chance and that dialogue continues," the minister, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic, said.

Liimets denied the U.S. has carried out the meeting and excluded Europe's point of view. "On the contrary, they have taken coordinated European decisions on all matters of European security," she said.

Asked to comment on U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's comments about the location of armed forces and military exercises in Europe, Liimets said they are an "important part" of NATO's collective defense and "their continuation is important".

"As for the military exercises on the part of the Russian Federation, we have certainly seen here recently that there has been a lack of transparency, and if greater transparency can be agreed here, as well as adherence to it, it would certainly strengthen European security," the minister said.

Speaking about Estonia's message at the Russia-NATO Council meeting on Wednesday, she said a statement will be made.

"In our view, it is important to keep holding a dialogue with the Russian Federation, but, of course, in our view, it is also important for countries in Europe to respect the territorial integrity of other countries and to put an end to military activity in Europe," Liimets said.

On Wednesday, representatives from Moscow and NATO will meet in Brussels for the NATO-Russia Council and Russia will participate in the OSCE council meeting on January 13.

Estonia's ambassador to NATO Jüri Luik (Isamaa) said on Monday that nothing extraordinary will be decided at the meetings this week.

In recent months, Russia has massed approximately 100,000 troops on Ukraine's eastern border, leading some experts to believe a further invasion is likely early this year.

Additionally, last month, Russia issued a series of demands to the U.S. that NATO should roll back its presence on its Eastern flank, including in the Baltics, and block Georgia or Ukraine from joining the alliance in the future.

Analyst: Mafia-style intimidation, not diplomacy

Edward Lucas. Source: ERR

Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) Nonresident Senior Fellow Edward Lucas told ETV's weekly foreign affairs program "Välisilm" on Monday that Russia had won the first round of talks.

He said negotiations with Russia should not have been carried out based on an agenda it has set. "This is Mafia-style intimidation, not diplomacy," he said.

Speaking about negotiating with Russia, Lucas said there is "strategic clarity" from the countries on NATO's eastern flank, Ukraine, Finland and increasingly Sweden.

"The problem is when you go further west, and because we don't really know what we want we are not very good at negotiating with Russia," he said.

Discussions about arms control, democracy and human rights should be discussed, Lucas added.

The expert said a better response from the U.S.A and European institutions had been expected when Russia issued its demands last month.

"We could have expected moral and psychological leadership, which would have been welcome," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:59

Riigikogu approval for 'Fit For 55' package expected by January's end

10:32

Health Board: 251 hospitalized patients, 1,981 new cases, 3 deaths

10:17

Gallery: Documentary on Estonian military in Afghanistan premieres

09:54

Estonian foreign minister: It is important diplomacy is given a chance

09:21

Reform spent most on October 2021 local election campaign, at €1.3 million

08:51

Bakers: Expensive electricity will raise price of pastries

08:25

November saw more foreign tourists visiting Estonia

10.01

Estonia's NATO ambassador: Nothing extraordinary will be decided this week

10.01

Tallinn city center high-rise development process moves forward

10.01

Council agrees to remove Estonian singer's statue from Viljandi park

10.01

State to provide option of increasing second pension pillar deposits

10.01

Rescue Board's director salary increases to €5,800

10.01

Tartu will not raise kindergarten fees until 2025

10.01

EUobserver: A Russian spy expelled from NATO HQ of Estonian descent

10.01

'Compartment No. 6' misses out on Golden Globes award

10.01

Estonian consul in Kazakstan: The situation is calm in the capital

10.01

Scientific council: Government to be informed of recommendations first

10.01

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

10.01

Drivers advised to take test in winter to beat long queues

10.01

Sildaru wins second World Cup slopestyle competition this season

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

10.01

Tallinn city center high-rise development process moves forward

10.01

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

10.01

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

10.01

Council agrees to remove Estonian singer's statue from Viljandi park

10.01

Health Board: 237 hospitalized patients, 1,260 new cases, 1 death

10.01

EUobserver: A Russian spy expelled from NATO HQ of Estonian descent

07.01

Thousands of Eesti Energia clients set to receive €1,000 electricity bill

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: