Defense minister: Russia escalating threat to whole of Europe

Russia remains the most significant threat to European security, Estonia's defense minister says, echoing the line taken by his counterparts in Latvia, Lithuania and the Nordic states.

Minister of Defence Kalle Laanet (Reform) said: "As of today we can see Russia's aggressive stance only deepening, and that a further escalation of the situation is a serious threat to the security of Ukraine, but also to the whole of Europe."



"It is vital for our region and all Allies to have a unified situational awareness and strong cooperation, which is why we will discuss the situation today and in the coming days within various formats," Laanet added, following a virtual meeting last Friday involving Nordic and Baltic ministers of defense.



The ministers discussed the Nordic-Baltic defense cooperation program (NB8) and the impact of COVID-19 on military supply chains, according to a ministry press release, while the ministers unanimously stated that Russia continues to be the greatest military threat to Europe, and that the west cannot agree to the conditions that the Russian Federation recently set in respect of NATO.

Defense ministers from Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland participated in Friday's meeting, while Laanet is due to meet with his counterparts in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands, also to discuss the current situation.

--

