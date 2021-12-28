MEP: West must convince Russia it is pointless to attack Ukraine

News
SDE MEP Sven Mikser.
SDE MEP Sven Mikser. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Western countries must make it clear to Russia with strong deterrence that a further attack on Ukraine will not pay off, Estonian MEP and former foreign minister Sven Mikser has said.

Speaking on radio show "Vikerhommik" on Tuesday morning, Mikser (SDE) said: "You have to be vigilant, be very strong in your messages and make it clear to Russia that if a new adventure is launched, the damage to Russia will outweigh the expected benefits - this is the general principle of deterrence."

He added that Russia is a rational player in international relations: "[I]t is ready to do things for which it expects the benefits to outweigh the costs. And if you can say that this is not the case, then it gives up or considers them much more seriously."

The MEP said Russia has launched two aggressive military campaigns against its neighbors this century, which is unprecedented around the world. He said Russia probably has unfinished business with Ukraine.

"There is no doubt that Russia's ambitions in Ukraine go far beyond what they achieved in 2014. And what is happening in Ukraine is an unfinished operation from Russia's point of view [...] If the international community is not vigilant enough, or resolute and discouraging in its messages, the situation could get worse again," the SDE politicians said.

The former foreign minister said western democracies must demand Russia comply with international law, "renounce military aggression" and its "demands against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors".

Mikser said Russia may be concentrating forces on Ukraine's border to increase its negotiating power. "But Russia has started more serious kinetic operations in the past under the guise of such large force movements. So neither option can be ruled out," he added.

Estonia must help Ukraine morally, politically and in every other way, Mikser said, adding that some countries have also decided to help Ukraine by supplying military equipment.

"Russia will certainly not hesitate if it believes that it will be able to achieve its goals without paying too high a price. They will not hesitate to use military force. So it is also our job collectively in the West to make Russia believe that this is not possible," Mikser said.

In recent months, Russia has massed more than 90,000 troops and military equipment on Ukraine's eastern border. Some analysts believe a further invasion of the country is likely in the coming months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:09

State could demolish some 400 buildings by 2024 as part of land reform

14:41

Central bank: Credit institution deposit stock up 22 percent on year

14:13

Pilot scheme could extend Pärnu County bus lines across Latvian border

13:47

'Jõulutunnel' raises over €500,000 in Christmas Day donations Updated

13:47

Omicron coronavirus strain spreading rapidly in Tartu

13:16

Ban on walking on frozen lake ice lifted Tuesday

12:40

Lutsar: The mass effect of Omicron could put pressure on hospitals

12:12

Electricity price falls on Tuesday

11:43

MEP: West must convince Russia it is pointless to attack Ukraine

11:18

Lisette Tammik signs historic two-year contract with FC Flora

11:09

Sports clubs demanding €30 million to counter restrictions, energy prices Updated

10:46

Narva power stations to start fueling Tartu hydrogen buses

10:34

Health Board: 236 hospitalized patients, 981 new cases, 2 deaths

09:47

Tallinn deputy mayor: 25,000 cubic meters of snow removed over holidays

09:20

State planning to increase security in foreign consulates

08:54

Imports from Russia at record level this year

08:17

Estonia's population and housing census starts today

27.12

Mupo deputy chief quits after Christmas Eve DUI traffic accident

27.12

Twenty-three wolves culled so far this season

27.12

Government to map possibilities for creating power plants

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 27

27.12

Virologist: Moderna vaccine most effective booster dose

27.12

Gallery: Unusual 'ice wall' appears on Peipsi järv shoreline

27.12

Mupo deputy chief quits after Christmas Eve DUI traffic accident

25.12

Supreme Court throws out National Opera vaccination complaint

27.12

Seven fireworks displays held across Tallinn on New Year's Eve

08:17

Estonia's population and housing census starts today

27.12

Outgoing members of government Covid council reject Kallas' criticism

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: